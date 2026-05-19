Nazi-linked Maine Democrat Graham Platner sexualizes — porta-potties?

The Democratic Party's best chance to unseat longtime Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is in the midst of yet another scandal tied to his old social media posts.

Graham Platner, the Marine veteran who is all but guaranteed to win the Democrat Senate primary in Maine on June 9 now that Gov. Janet Mills has bowed out, made other posts on Reddit that have raised eyebrows.



Platner 'is someone whose instincts appear crude, reckless, and deeply unserious.'

Under the now-deleted username "P-Hustle" — which, according to Fox News, he has previously acknowledged as his — Platner strangely sexualized porta-john visits and graffiti. These posts are not unearthed, offhand comments from decades ago. Some are as recent as March 2021, when Platner was 36 years old.

In a thread entitled "GWOT D*ck Art," Platner recalled a "Hot Rod C*ck" he saw graffitied on the inside of a portable restroom while he was in Manas, an Afghanistan War-era U.S. military transit hub in Kyrgyzstan.

"It was beautiful. Engorged and veiny, it rode towards its penetrative glory upon two smoking hot rod wheels, smoke and fire enshrouding its tumescence, winged like Nike as it pushed ever forward towards its conquests," Platner wrote on March 11, 2021, according to the archives provided by the Maine Monitor.

"I sat there in sheer awe, my feelings of happiness to be going home washed aside by the soul filling joy to be allowed to witness such glory."

Four years earlier almost to the day, in a thread in which a military vet discusses "aromatherapy," Platner confessed to regularly masturbating in a porta-john on account of the "blue water smell" there. "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas**tter....that blue water smell conditioned me," he posted on March 8, 2017.

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Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Platner has already spent months playing defense about other bizarre posts from the "P-Hustle" Reddit account. In September 2020, Platner wrote that white people "actually are" as racist and stupid "as Trump Thinks."

In September 2012, Platner characterized himself as "crudely atheist" and joked that Jesus was a "zombie" and the Virgin Mary a "skank."

For years, Platner also apparently had tattooed on his chest an image that highly resembled a Nazi SS guard "totenkopf" skull. He denied being a "secret Nazi" and recently had the tattoo covered over.

GOP strategist Mehek Cooke noted that these latest revelations from the "P-Hustle" account demonstrate that Platner has left a "years-long trail of vulgar, sexually degrading, and slur-filled commentary."

"Platner is not a truth-teller," Cooke said, according to Fox News. "He is someone whose instincts appear crude, reckless, and deeply unserious."

Cooke also noted: "If they were really 'jokes,' why delete the posts? That sounds less like humor and more like a CYA cleanup operation."

Graham's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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