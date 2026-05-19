Trump endorses in pivotal Texas Senate race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) are gearing up for a primary runoff later this month, and President Donald Trump has finally given his endorsement in the race.

The president wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that Paxton would push many of Trump's priorities in the Senate, including ending the filibuster rule and passing the SAVE Act for voting integrity.

'Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas.'

"Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate," wrote the president.

"Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN. Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness," he added.

The endorsement is a big blow to Cornyn's chances and will test the control the president has over the Republican Party. Trump went on to say that Cornyn was a "good man" but accused him of not being supportive enough of the president's campaign.

The winner of the runoff election on May 26 will face 37-year-old Democrat candidate James Talarico in November. Talarico defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) in the Democrat primary.

Paxton responded in a post on social media.

"I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT," he wrote on social media. "No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate! Texas, get out and VOTE!"

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"LET’S GOOOOOOOO TEXAS!" responded BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales.

"WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW, WE WANT TO MAKE OUR NATION BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE. Therefore, Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas," the president concluded.

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