Texas lieutenant governor sounds the alarm about GOP's chances in his state in midterm elections

The Republican lieutenant governor of Texas says his party is going to have a tough time in the midterm elections unless Republicans stop bickering among themselves.

Dan Patrick was speaking about the expensive battle between two Republicans for one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate, according to the Texas Tribune.

'We're going to have a tough time holding the Texas House.'

Patrick said that whoever loses the runoff election on May 26 between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton must endorse the winner or risk losing the seat — and possibly turn over control of the Senate to Democrats.

And if the candidates continue criticizing each other, they'll even imperil Republican control of the state House as well, he added.

"Get over it and come together as one," said Patrick. "We're going to have a tough time holding the Texas House."

President Donald Trump had already weighed in on the issue in March when he said on social media that he would eventually make an endorsement in the race and that the other candidate must drop out for the good of the party. So far, he has not publicly endorsed either Cornyn or Paxton.

A loss of Republican control of the U.S. House would deeply jeopardize Trump's ability to continue passing his agenda in the latter end of his second term. It may even lead to another impeachment.

Patrick admitted that the Texas Senate, where he officially presides, is in safe hands, but added that Cornyn and Paxton must help keep the Texas House in Republican control.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows appeared to respond to Patrick on social media.

"We will not lose the Texas House," Burrows said. "We will fight to retain every Republican seat. I look forward to the fall campaign where we get to talk about Texas’ prosperity under Republican leadership; and, I trust the voters of Texas to continue to vote for conservative government up and down the ballot!"

Texas House Democratic Campaign Chair Rep. Christina Morales took the opportunity to swipe at Patrick and the GOP.

"Dan Patrick is telling Republicans they're in trouble in November, and for once, he's telling the truth," said Morales.

RELATED: Trump to intervene in Texas' Senate race, anoint his preferred candidate

"Dan Patrick and Texas Republicans have spent years pleasing Trump, catering to corporations, and rewarding their wealthy donors while Texas families can't afford groceries, can't trust the power grid, and can't access basic healthcare," she added in part. "Their voucher scam is defunding our neighborhood schools. Our communities are being torn apart by Trump's ICE raids that Republicans refuse to stand up against."

Republicans got a boost in their effort to keep the U.S. House in their control on Tuesday when a Trump-endorsed candidate won a special election to fill the Georgia seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene. While Democrats did not win the long-shot election, they seem to have made some inroads in the state.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!