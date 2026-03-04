Trump to intervene in Texas' Senate race, anoint his preferred candidate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's challenge to incumbent Sen. John Cornyn went unresolved in Tuesday's heated Republican primary race, as neither candidate proved able to secure 50% of the total vote.

With over 95% of the votes in as of Wednesday afternoon, Cornyn leads Paxton 41.9% to 40.7%, reported the Associated Press.

'We must win in November.'

Several hours after the Cornyn campaign stated on social media that "Judgement Day is coming for Ken Paxton," President Donald Trump announced that he would be staging an intervention and handpicking which of the two candidates — each of whom netted the support of approximately 900,000 Texans — he wants to compete against Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) in the general election.

Trump stated that the GOP primary race in Texas "cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW!"

Claiming that his GOP endorsements have "been virtually insurmountable," Trump said that he will be endorsing one of the two candidates imminently and asking the disfavored candidate "to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!"

"We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively!" continued the president, referring to Talarico. "Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!"

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images, Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

"We must win in November!" he concluded.

The runoff election will be held on May 26 in the event that both candidates remain in the race.

On Wednesday afternoon, Paxton tweeted, "Last night, in a historic failure for John Cornyn, he failed to get nearly 60% of the GOP vote after spending $100 million. It's time to finish the job in the runoff."