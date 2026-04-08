Trump-endorsed Republican to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat in Georgia

Voters in Georgia went to the polls Tuesday to elect someone to fill the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene after she resigned on Jan. 5.

Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris were the top two winners of the special primary election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District that included 17 candidates on the ballot on March 10.

'Our country is safer because of what President Trump has done regarding Iran.'

In the special election on Tuesday, Fuller defeated Harris handily. With 99% of the votes counted, Fuller had nearly 56% to Harris' 44%.

Harris is a retired Army brigadier general who had been endorsed by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Fuller had the upper hand in the deep-red area of Georgia, especially with the endorsement of President Donald Trump, despite being outspent by Harris, $1.2 million to $6.5 million.

Greene demolished Harris by nearly 30 percentage points in 2024.

One of the major points of disagreement between Fuller and Harris was the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"I spent 40 years in the military. ... The reality of it is, this is a war of choice," said Harris.

"Our country is safer because of what President Trump has done regarding Iran," said Fuller, who served in the Air National Guard overseas.

Had Harris won the pivotal election, Democrat hopes of retaking both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections would have soared.

For now, Fuller will complete Greene's term. He will have to win the election in November to serve a full two-year term.

Greene was previously a stalwart Trump supporter but appeared to sour on the president and was very critical of his administration before she resigned the seat.

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On Sunday, she claimed Trump had "gone insane" after he threatened to hit power plants and bridges unless Iran relinquished its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness," wrote Greene.

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