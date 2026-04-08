Sara Gonzales’ H-1B fraud investigation uncovers the city behind most of the scamming — now CBS is praising it

As BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has continued investigating and exposing H-1B fraud in Texas, she’s found that one city in India is behind most of the scamming: Hyderabad — the H-1B capital of the world.

“So many tips that we’re receiving, it’s the same song and dance. These Telugu people have schemed the system so much that they’ve been able to corner the H-1B market here in the United States,” she says.

And yet, despite Sara’s reporting, CBS News published a piece on April 4 portraying Hyderabad as a booming high-tech powerhouse and a major talent pool central to India’s IT success story. Reporter Shanelle Kaul, who traveled to the city, argues that the Trump administration’s new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications will hurt America’s ability to attract top global talent, potentially slowing U.S. tech innovation.

Sara is outraged by CBS’ claim that the city she’s discovered to be behind a great deal of H-1B fraud is actually “an amazing utopia full of tech workers that are just way more highly skilled than American workers.”

“I have thousands of emails backed up by actual proof from news agencies in India that these people are literally just faking everything,” she says.

“They fake their resumes; they fake their job experience; they have people come in and do the interviews for them on Zoom. ... They fake all of their credentials. These are not the brightest and the best people. The only thing that they’re the best at is scamming our system.”

Sara rejects the claim that America doesn’t have the raw talent to be a top competitor in the tech industry.

“Was Steve Jobs from Hyderabad? ... Mark Zuckerberg? Bill Gates ... total scumbag. However, he was not Indian,” she says.

Hyderabad, which Kaul referred to in her piece as the “Silicon Valley of India,” is “still not better” than America’s home-grown tech industry, Sara argues.

“Why would we import people from there? We already have it. It’s here. We already have Americans,” she continues.

Part of Kaul’s reporting included an interview with Xavier Fernandes, the founder of Y-Axis, an immigration agency that helps people move to countries like the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

In the interview, he argued, “That kind of talent you can’t manufacture. It’s not a thing that you can get it locally.”

Sara is suspicious of both Fernandes and Kaul.

“Indians in India right now are like, ‘Anyone who comes from Hyderabad is highly suspect and should be investigated.’ That’s what the regular, normal, honest Indians are saying. So anyone who’s like, ‘Oh no, it’s just a really big tech hub’ — immediately suspect,” she says.

“Mainstream media is simply simping for people who are trying to defraud America. They do it every single time.”

To hear more of Sara’s commentary and watch clips from CBS News’ recent piece praising Hyderabad, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.