‘The Indian media is going crazy’: Sara Gonzales calls out its obsession with her H-1B investigations

As BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales continues her investigations into H-1B fraud in the state of Texas, the Indian media is growing more angsty.

“The Indian media is going crazy over my latest H-1B video,” says Sara, referring to her recent exposé in Frisco/Plano, where she confronted Great America Technologies’ owner Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam over suspected fraud.

Even though Sara’s H-1B investigations have sparked significant legal action from the state — including Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigations, CIDs, and lawsuits against nearly 30 North Texas businesses, plus Gov. Greg Abbott’s freeze on new H-1B petitions by state agencies and universities — the Indian media continues to frame the Indian community as the victims.

“The Indian media is working overtime to try to discredit what I show in my videos,” says Sara.

She points out the irony of Indian media outlets trying to invalidate her investigations using an obscure report by a self-proclaimed entrepreneur who goes by the name James Blunt (@JBlunt1018), who apparently claimed that he “looked into the company and found nothing wrong.”

Given his strongly pro-Indian immigrant stance and an X profile picture that appears to be AI-generated, Sara strongly suspects that Blunt is “some sort of an Indian national.”

She then plays a clip from Times XP, a video news platform from the Times of India, where a news anchor claimed that America’s “social media activism,” “immigration politics,” and Sara’s “online investigation” are creating a “dangerous coalition” that might hurt Indian immigration efforts.

“This story is no longer just about H1B visas or the companies in Texas. It is becoming a part of much larger battle over immigration identity and who gets to define the American workforce in the years ahead,” the anchor said.

“I got a big problem with people in India trying to dictate to America what our workforce looks like or should look like,” says Sara in response.

She notes that according to “credible sources,” she is now being “monitored by the Indian government.”

But Sara isn’t phased.

“I'm not going to stop. We're going to keep going until all your buddies get sent home,” she declares.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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