Gaming grandmom gets swatted during livestream meant to raise money for cancer bills — and remains defiant

An Arizona woman known as "GrammaCrackers" said she will not give in to the haters who called in a dangerous "swatting" call on her while she was livestreaming online.

Sue Jacquot has hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, but she got a shock on Monday during a 24/7 livestream campaign she ran to raise money to pay her grandson's cancer bills.

'They're not going to tell me what I can do. They're not going to make me afraid to do that.'

Jacquot had posted videos of herself playing Minecraft with her grandsons, Jack and Austin Self. Then one of the kids was diagnosed with cancer.

"He's had 200 chemo treatments in like a year and a half, and that's a lot of expensive bills that the insurance company won't touch," the 81-year-old said to KPNX-TV.

The family was planning to livestream for 15 days when the cops showed up at their doorstep.

"We got a call that Jack shot his grandma and killed her and that he was going to kill himself, and right then, I was like, 'Whoa,'" Jack Self said. "It was kind of like a punch to the stomach."

Swatting is a very dangerous tactic where police are falsely alerted to a violent crime at a victim's home in the hope that the victim might be harmed during the emergency police response. Some of these incidents have resulted in lethal shootings.

More than a dozen Queen Creek police officers reported to the home and swarmed the residence after the call. The livestream showed police waking up Jacquot from her bed.

"They just sort of escorted me out, and they were apologizing," GrammaCrackers said. "I just wondered what my grandkids had done."

RELATED: Romanian man pleads guilty to orchestrating online 'swatting' campaign against US lawmakers, including an ex-president

Police said they are investigating the incident, but Jacquot says she won't let the startling incident stop her.

"They're not going to tell me what I can do. They're not going to make me afraid to do that," she said.

Jacquot recalled the swatting incident in a video on her YouTube channel, where she said she had never gotten so many hugs and attention from her grandsons afterward.

"It was kinda fun!" she said.

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