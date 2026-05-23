UN expresses 'grave concern' over horrific rule on child marriage from Taliban regime in Afghanistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan issued a rule on separation of child brides in marriage, and the United Nations responded by expressing its "grave concern."

Afghanistan's justice ministry issued a decree containing several provisions regarding the lawful separation of a married couple but included an order pertaining to girls that had reached puberty.

'This situation reinforces structural discrimination and limits women's autonomy in matters fundamental to their dignity, safety, and well-being.'

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the rules allowed men to interpret the silence of a girl reaching puberty as consent for marriage. Another section implied that child marriage was permitted, according to the agency.

"This undermines the principle of free and full consent and failing to safeguard the best interests of the child," reads a statement from the organization.

The rules also say that a marriage can be declared invalid if a father or grandfather gives a minor girl or boy without any dowry or sufficient dowry.

The Taliban decree is "part of a broader and deeply concerning trajectory in which the rights of Afghan women and girls are being eroded," said U.N. Special Representative Georgette Gagnon.

The agency said the rules allow women to seek divorce from men but make it far easier to men to seek divorce.

"While men retain the unilateral right to divorce, women must pursue complex and restrictive judicial avenues to separate from a spouse," UNAMA said. "This situation reinforces structural discrimination and limits women's autonomy in matters fundamental to their dignity, safety, and well-being."

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A spokesperson for the Afghan regime said "those who contradict the religion of Islam are not new, and we should not pay attention to them."

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after former President Joe Biden ordered U.S. military forces out of the nation in 2021. The government almost immediately fell into terrorist hands, and they were able to seize massive amounts of abandoned military assets.