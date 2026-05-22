He led cops to a dismembered body — now he's charged with murder along with two others

Police made a grisly discovery in a Texas residence that resulted in murder charges against three individuals, according to multiple reports.

KMID-TV obtained an arrest affidavit saying an individual alerted the Midland County Sheriff's Office on May 11 claiming he witnessed a possible murder at a local home.

Esparza told police that Ramos held him at gunpoint and forced him to shower and change clothes — and then tried to make him dismember the victim's body with a hacksaw, the affidavit stated.

Deputies soon conducted a welfare check of 43-year-old Sandra Ramos at her home.

When deputies arrived at the property, investigators said they found a double-wide trailer with covered windows, large dogs, trenches being dug behind the residence, and multiple RV spaces on the property, KMID reported.

No one answered the door when deputies knocked, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit added that deputies obtained phone numbers for Ramos and contacted her, and while she agreed to meet with law enforcement, she never showed up.

According to the affidavit, investigators interviewed 31-year-old Victor Esparza — the alleged witness who originally contacted police about the possible murder.

Esparza appeared "disorganized" and was "inconsistent" with his details about the alleged killing, KMID reported.

The arrest affidavit said Esparza gave police a cell phone reportedly belonging to Ramos, along with recordings of conversations between him and another suspect.

Esparza told police the victim had been involved in a money dispute, according to the affidavit.

Court documents said Esparza told investigators that Ramos picked up him and the victim from a hotel and brought them to a residence, where multiple individuals were using methamphetamine.

Esparza told law enforcement that Ramos contacted another suspect through FaceTime and talked about assaulting the victim.

KMID reported that the second suspect arrived at the residence disguised with a bandanna, sunglasses, and a hat.

The affidavit said Esparza told police that Ramos was armed with a Springfield 1911-style handgun and held the victim at gunpoint while the other suspect beat the victim with a baseball bat.

According to the affidavit, Esparza claimed Ramos assaulted and stabbed the victim, and the victim's body was placed into a large-wheeled storage container.

Esparza told police that Ramos held him at gunpoint and forced him to shower and change clothes — and then tried to make him dismember the victim's body with a hacksaw, the affidavit stated.

Esparza informed investigators that he fled the residence after Ramos exited the home and left in a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

However, another witness at the residence reportedly told police a different story.

The affidavit said the other witness told police Esparza assaulted the victim and stomped on him until he lost consciousness.

The other witness said Ramos and Esparza strangled the victim to death, court records indicated.

On May 12, law enforcement arrived at the residence where the alleged murder took place.

Police found a locked door at the home, forced their way into a room, and discovered a storage bin with wheels, the affidavit said.

Police said a portable air conditioning unit — which was in a bathroom connected to the room in question — was blowing air directly on the storage bin.

Court records said investigators found inside the storage bin the remains of an adult male who had been dismembered.

The affidavit alleges Ramos and a second suspect intentionally killed the victim "by shooting the said person with a firearm; by cutting and stabbing the said person with a knife; by striking and hitting the said person about the head and body with a baseball bat; and dismembering the victim’s body and placing the remains into a storage bin."

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Police arrested Ramos on May 12 and Esparza on May 13.

Both suspects were booked into the Midland County Detention Center, and both were held on $2 million bonds.

Ramos and Esparza were charged with first-degree murder, according to KOSA-TV.

Citing the Midland County Sheriff's Office, KWES-TV reported that a third suspect — 49-year-old Jose Luis Garcia Grimaldo — was arrested May 14.

According to KWES, Grimaldo told detectives he had been at the residence on May 10 to confront the victim — later identified as Victor Nunez.

Grimaldo informed investigators that he struck the victim with a baseball bat and punched him several times with a closed fist, the affidavit said.

Grimaldo stressed that the victim was alive when he left the residence, according to court docs.

However, Grimaldo was charged with murder and a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KWES reported.

Grimaldo was being held at the Midland County Detention Center on a bond of $2.25 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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