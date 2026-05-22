NAACP calls on black athletes to sacrifice as political strategy: 'It makes no sense'

The NAACP is calling on black athletes to withhold their talents and financial support from public universities in Southern states that the group believes are “minimizing" the "right to vote.”

“They’re asking for black athletes to boycott Southern schools,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Jason Whitlock Harmony,” before playing the clip of NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson giving a speech about the boycott.

“No representation, no revenue. No one black should be on a playing field of institutions that’s living off of our labor and yet in states that are seeking to reinstitute a sharecropping reality. It is not the responsibility of black America to hold individuals who should know better accountable for doing better,” Johnson said.

“As soon as the United States Congress stands united to ensure our Constitution represents all of us, we will be a better nation as a result. NAACP this morning, in solidarity with the CBC, we are calling on athletes who are coming out of high school not to attend any state-funded schools of states that have moved to minimize our right to vote, to minimize our ability to elect candidates of our choice, and states that are seeking to create a sharecropping reality,” he continued.

“Whether that state be Missouri or Mississippi. Whether that state is South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, or Florida. 55% of all African-Americans live in the former Confederate South. But the 55% of us who live in the former Confederate South, we will not tolerate a Confederate mentality on our labor, on our ability to contribute, and our ability to have representation,” he added.

Johnson went on to repeat the talking point that “our democracy is in crisis,” and Whitlock and his panel are not amused.

“They want players who’ve worked all their lives to achieve an opportunity to go to a four-year college of their choice and play football — they want them to be stripped of that opportunity in order to, I guess, hurt the institutions and cause the institutions to capitulate,” Virgil Walker tells Whitlock.

“So what are the players who are not going to school — what is that going to result in? It’s not going to overturn anything that the Supreme Court did. It’s not going to change the gerrymandering that’s been happening on both sides of the political landscape,” he continues.

“It’s not going to change any of that. So the black players are to give up all of that for what? It’s absolutely unclear, and it makes no sense,” he adds.

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