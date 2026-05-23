Hollywood’s woke problem isn’t going away — these 2 films prove it

Trump may be president, but his anti-woke approach isn’t saving Hollywood from itself — as some of its latest releases have been met with heavy criticism.

Most recently, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” has gotten the second-worst Rotten Tomatoes score in the "Star Wars" franchise — coming in at a barely fresh 65%.

BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau don’t believe it’s much of a mystery as to why that is.

“Well, Pedro Pascal’s in it. He was in my colonoscopy I had two weeks ago. The least s****y thing he’s done,” Dave jokes.

=

Stu points out that “they’re going to the extremes on it,” which is too much for the fanbase.

“It’s a lot. The whole Mandalorian concept was like, ‘Hey, what if we did an adorable, puppy-dog version of Yoda?’ Like, it’s pathetic,” he says.

“I think it sucks,” Dave agrees.

“And Pedro Pascal sucks,” Stu adds.

The film “The Odyssey" from Christopher Nolan is also facing scrutiny for casting choices — specifically, for casting Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

“I guess she’s pretty,” Dave says. “She’s not really the face that launches a thousand ships.”

“She’s more the face you get frozen yogurt with once. You know, the Tinder face that you match up but never meet up with. That sort of face,” he continues.

Dave also notes that because of the color of Nyong'o’s skin, she adds value to the Hollywood crowd.

“The Academy ... they have mandated all this stuff,” he says, adding, “You have to have certain people in certain roles. So he’s just stacking the deck in his favor.”

Want more from Stu and Dave?

To enjoy more of Stu and Dave's lethal blend of wit, humor, and insightful commentary subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.