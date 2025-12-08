'Low IQ traitor': Trump torches MTG after she claims he 'directly fueled' death threats against her

President Donald Trump torched Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on social media after her highly anticipated "60 Minutes" interview aired on Sunday.

For years, Greene was Trump's biggest cheerleader in Congress, coming to bat for the president on nearly every political cause. Their unique alliance crumbled in November after Trump made a shocking move to withdraw his endorsement of Greene.

'Her new views are those of a very dumb person.'

Greene maintained that the split was due to her demand for the unconditional release of the Epstein files, while other reports suggest she wanted to pursue higher office and Trump discouraged her from doing so, leaving the Georgia Republican jaded. Greene promptly announced that she was resigning from Congress and stepping down in January.

While Trump continues to harshly criticize his former ally, Greene has been making the rounds in various outlets with which she has been combative in the past. Her appearance on "60 Minutes" on CBS garnered even more backlash from Trump and his supporters.

RELATED: 'Do I have to stay until I'm assassinated?' Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out over calls to finish her term

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During the interview with host Lesley Stahl, Greene remarked on the increase in death threats against her and her family, saying they were "directly fueled by President Trump."

Trump said the real reason Greene and the MAGA movement parted ways was because she was "jilted."

"Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social post. "Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."

Greene's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls it quits after 'traitor' branding by Trump

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump described Greene as "a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements" to Stahl.

Trump went on to criticize the new ownership of the "60 Minutes" program and to demand an apology from "Trump hating" Stahl for her contentious interview with him during his first term, just before the 2020 presidential election.

"Stahl ... still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden's LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!)," Trump wrote.

"My real problem with the show, however, wasn't the low IQ traitor," Trump continued, referring to Greene, "it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!