Radicals want Usha Vance deported from US after vice president highlights problems with mass migration

Vice President JD Vance appears to have struck a nerve on the left and among foreigners with his recent comments about the fallout of mass migration. Rather than rebut Vance's claims, liberals have instead attacked his family and called for their removal from the country.

"Mass migration is theft of the American Dream," Vance wrote in an X post on Sunday that has received a great deal of attention from Indian media outlets. "It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and economic study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off the old system."

Accompanying the vice president's comments was a video of a self-identified construction company owner in Louisiana discussing the positive impact of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

'You have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India.'

"So we've had ICE and DHS down in Louisiana for about a week now," said the 27-year-old entrepreneur who said his last name was Flores. "I'm seeing firsthand just the shockwave them boys are sending across this state. No immigrants want to go to work. None of 'em even want to ride in a truck like mine with a ladder rack on it — and it is so amazing. I've gotten more calls in the last week than I've gotten in the last three months."

The entrepreneur suggested that the recent demand for citizen labor "just shows you how bad the problem is down here in Louisiana."

Vance has repeatedly sounded the alarm about wage suppression and other consequences suffered by American-born citizens as a result of the mass migration enabled by previous administrations.

At an October Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, Vance noted that "thanks in part to the Biden border invasion but also thanks in part to a lot of bad immigration policy, right now, we have let in too many immigrants into the United States of America."

The Pew Research Center indicated that as of January 2025, there were 53.3 million immigrants living in the U.S. — the largest number ever recorded. Over 15% of all U.S. residents and 19% of the U.S. labor force were immigrants.

Vance noted that the evidence was "pretty clear" that many of the over one million migrants who legally enter the U.S. annually "are actually undercutting the wages of American workers" and that the H-1B visa has effectively allowed companies to pay a discount on what they would have paid an American citizen.

Like his statements in October, Vance's Sunday remarks about the theft of the American dream enraged activists and interlopers.

Among those prickled by Vance's remarks was Wajahat Ali, a former columnist at the Daily Beast and contributor to the New York Times, who recently suggested that it was futile to send antipathetic foreigners packing because they supposedly enjoy too strong a foothold in the U.S. owing to chain migration, miscegenation, and their fecundity.

Ali, responding to Vance's "theft of the American Dream" post, wrote, "That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India."

"Let us know when [sic] buy the plane tickets," continued the son of convicted fraudsters who immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan. "You must lead by example."

Usha Vance — a Yale Law School graduate who served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts — is, like her three children, an American citizen born in the United States. Additionally her immigrant parents aren't a pair of low-skilled laborers who came to suppress working-class wages but are rather a high-skilled couple — a mechanical engineer father and a molecular biologist mother.

Whatever example would be set by removing Vance's family members would have nothing to do with the point the vice president was making. Nevertheless others joined Ali in strategically lumping Vance's U.S.-born family members in with the low-skilled foreign-born horde and/or calling for their removal from the country.

The popular U.K.-based X user @AdameMedia, for instance, wrote, "Your wife and children are stealing the American dream."

Vance's office did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

