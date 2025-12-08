'Enemy of Europe': Liberal globalists attack Trump over recognizing 'civilizational erasure' in Europe

President Donald Trump has set about bringing the "golden age of America" into existence though appears keen also to strengthen Western civilization at large. Nations across the Atlantic have, however, proven reluctant to join the U.S. in rejecting the "false song of globalism" and in turning away the hordes of unassimilable migrants who threaten to transform their lands into places both unsafe and unrecognizable.

The Trump administration made abundantly clear in its newly released 33-page National Security Strategy that European allies now have a choice to make: lean into their strengths and former greatness, reassert their national identities, and reject the liberal policies that have led them to relative ruin or continue down the path to "civilizational erasure" without the United States of America holding their hands.

'We want Europe to remain European.'

European officials and liberals on both sides of the Atlantic — including a former Obama official — have melted down over the document, attacking the Trump administration for daring to identify the threat and choice now facing Europe.

In civilizational terms

The administration has attempted on several occasions to give America's European allies a helmet readjustment.

Vice President JD Vance, for instance, noted in a Feb. 14 speech at the Munich Security Conference in Europe that it is high time to "change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction."

In addition to blasting the British and European political establishment for their ruinous mass migration polices, Vance expressed disappointment over their suppression of popular political movements, crackdown on free speech, and routine attacks on religious liberties.

Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The State Department has similarly expressed concerns about the trends weakening Europe and the need for America's friends across the Atlantic to buck up and get their affairs in order.

In a May essay shared on its Substack, the State Department suggested that the globalist liberal campaign to "usher in an era of unprecedented peace" in the wake of World War II "by overcoming the anchors of nationhood, culture, and tradition" was a colossal failure.

"This promise lies in tatters," wrote Samuel Samson, a senior adviser for the State Department's Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor. "What endures instead is an aggressive campaign against Western civilization itself."

"Our relationship is too important, our history too valuable, and the international stakes too high to allow this partnership to be undermined," continued the essay. "Therefore, on both sides of the Atlantic, we must preserve the goods of our common culture, ensuring that Western civilization remains a source of virtue, freedom, and human flourishing for generations to come."

Trump's national security strategy

The 33-page National Security Strategy document released by the Trump administration on Friday signaled a continued break with the thinking of previous administrations on a number of matters, including on America's special relationship with Europe, which the document suggested is conditional on Europe maintaining its values and culture.

In a section titled "Promoting European Greatness," the document notes that Europe has lost significant share of global GDP over the past 35 years largely as the result of "national and transnational regulations," "but this economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure."

"The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence," continued the strategy document. "Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less."

The Trump administration's strategy document indicated that if certain NATO members continue down their present path, they might not only cease to be recognizably European but cease to remain "reliable allies."

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau summarized on X that despite insisting upon transatlantic cooperation while wearing their NATO hats, "when these countries wear their EU hats, they pursue all sorts of agendas that are often utterly adverse to US interests and security — including censorship, economic suicide/climate fanaticism, open borders, disdain for national sovereignty/promotion of multilateral governance and taxation, support for Communist Cuba, etc etc. This inconsistency cannot continue."

"Either the great nations of Europe are our partners in protecting the Western civilization that we inherited from them or they are not," continued Landau. "But we cannot pretend that we are partners while those nations allow the EU’s unelected, undemocratic, and unrepresentative bureaucracy in Brussels to pursue policies of civilizational suicide."

With the understanding that "Europe remains strategically and culturally vital to the United States" and that the U.S. cannot "afford to write Europe off," the Trump administration emphasized its support for "genuine democracy, freedom of expression, and unapologetic celebrations of European nations’ individual character and history," and recommended its European allies get their acts together.

Backlash from the usual suspects

The strategy document was welcomed by many of those on both sides of the Atlantic who've read the writing on the wall and paid close attention to the various crises now destabilizing Europe.

British-American historian Niall Ferguson noted, for instance, "However unpalatable you may find this analysis, you will struggle to find evidence to the contrary. My better-informed British and European friends whisper it softly: 'Maybe it's true.'"

'We must stop behaving as a friend.'

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) wrote, "America is back to practicing a foreign policy rooted in strength, restraint, and national interest, not Wilsonian fantasy. The new National Security Strategy marks a clear return to a distinctly American tradition: Realism."

Of course, those supportive of Europe's current path condemned the document.

RELATED: 'Begin repatriating': German chancellor admits it's time to give Syrian migrants the boot

Syrian rallygoers in Berlin. Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images

Valerie Hayer, a member of the European Parliament and president of the liberal political group Renew Europe, called the document "unacceptable and dangerous," stating that the Trump administration "has no right to question what makes the European Union, its values, its democratic choices" and no right "to attempt to impose onto our territory the xenophobic and ultra-conservative vision of the MAGA networks."

Hayer suggested further that the National Security Strategy served as confirmation that the "Trump administration is an enemy of Europe" and that "we must stop behaving as a friend toward it."

Shashank Joshi, an editor at the Economist, echoed Hayer, saying it was "a radical, dangerous document" and suggesting the strategy was to "Make Europe White Again."

Brett Bruen, a former diplomat who served as director of global engagement at the Obama White House, told the Independent that the plan was a "disastrously dumb, deeply damaging document for American diplomacy."

"It only further fuels distrust and puts more distance between Washington and the allies we most desperately need to ensure our own security and prosperity," added Bruen.

The German foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, was reportedly also prickled by the document, stating that "we see ourselves as being able to discuss and debate these matters entirely on our own in the future, and do not need outside advice."

In Wadephul's country, which had a birthrate of 1.35 children per woman last year, has in recent years, like other European nations, suffered an explosion in violent crime as a result of its admission of third-world migrants; has a capital city with apparent no-go zones where Jews and homosexuals cannot safely transit certain areas; and has sought to ban, vilify, disarm, debank, and criminalize the popular party that has attempted to turn things around.

