ART? Beeple puts Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg heads on robot dogs that 'poop' $100K NFTs

A political artist says he is making a commentary on how social media platforms control what people see.

Mike Winkelmann, who goes by the moniker Beeple, created an exhibit called "Regular Animals" that featured some of the world's most influential men as robotic dogs.

'Zuckerberg and Elon, in particular, control a huge amount of how we see the world.'

Visitors to Art Basel Miami Beach saw realistic masks of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Pablo Picasso, and Andy Warhol on robotic dogs that defecate photos. Winkelmann also added two look-alikes of himself into the mix.

"The dogs are continuously taking pictures and ranking those pictures to find the most interesting ones," Winkelmann explained on his X page. "When it comes time to poop they are reimagined using AI according to each dog’s personality / worldview."

According to Page Six, onlookers — who called the exhibit "freaky" and "creepy" — saw the Zuckerberg dog produce photos that look like the Metaverse, while Musk's were black and white.

Bezos' robot reportedly did not make prints, but was included because Bezos is a person "who shapes how we see the world," Winkelmann explained. "So he needed to be in the piece."

RELATED: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are racing to enclose Earth in an orbital computer factory

The dogs — which are reminiscent of the film "Mars Attacks!" — are an attempt by Winkelmann to communicate that he parodied individuals who are controlling what the world sees.

"It used to be that we saw the world interpreted through the eyes of artists, but now Mark Zuckerberg and Elon, in particular, control a huge amount of how we see the world," he told Page Six. "We see the world through their eyes because they control these very powerful algorithms that decide what we see. And so we wanted to kind of play with that idea."

Beeple added, "You're increasingly seeing the world through the eyes of AI and robotics," noting that he thinks this will increasingly occur.

The 44-year-old artist does not seem to be against the capitalistic nature of those he criticizes, however, as his robodog-produced photos are allegedly being sold to private collectors for up to $100,000 each. The photo owners will allow them to travel with the exhibit, though.

This is not Winkelmann's first foray into politics. His video shorts, for example, have focused on issues relating to power and communication.

RELATED: The price tag on Mark Zuckerberg's bid for 'superintelligence' will blow your mind. Will the product?

On his website, the artist features pieces like "Transparent Machines," which is meant to portray "conflicting concepts of transparency and privacy."

Other clips include a music video for "Manifest Destiny" by Run the Jewels, a radical political rap group, as well as commentary on the housing market collapse of 2009.

Apart from the music video, the shorts compile vague imagery that serve as safe commentary representing widely popular viewpoints. This was reflected in an interview with Icon, in which Winkelmann said he is "not extreme" in his political views.

"To me, it's very frustrating that we have such binary parties these days, because I’m very much in the middle."

The artist also revealed he "voted for f**king [George W.] Bush twice, which seems dumb in retrospect," he noted.

"I'm not sure [I'm] liberal, but it's just crazy town on that other side," he said of his politics.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!