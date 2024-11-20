Jews and gays must once again beware in German capital city, police chief says

Berlin is once again a dangerous place for Jews and homosexuals, according to the city's chief of police.

The German newspaper Berliner Zeitung recently asked chief Barbara Slowik whether Berlin was safe. Slowik initially tried to avoid characterizing her city as a haven for imported extremism, suggesting, "Berlin is as safe as many other cities in Germany and safer than many other European capitals."

When pressed on whether there were "no-go areas," Slowik, who was instrumental in setting up the Joint Extremism and Counter-Terrorism Center, admitted that "there are areas — and we have to be honest here — where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay or lesbian to be more alert."

Slowik said she wouldn't "defame any groups of people here" but acknowledged that "there are certain neighborhoods where the majority of people liv[ing there] are of Arab descent, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups."

The German ministry of the interior and community acknowledged in September that the country's worsening crime problem was the result, in part, of "more foreigner crime." Many of the non-Germans hail from Middle Eastern hotbeds for Islamic radicalism.

'It is not the job of Jews and homosexuals to be "more attentive" in certain areas of Berlin.'

According to the publication Junge Freiheit, the number of all registered crimes — not including violations of immigration law — skyrocketed by 4.4% last year to 5.6 million incidents. Rainer Wendt, the head of the German Police Union, highlighted police statistics in April indicating that foreigners now account for at least 41% of all suspects in Germany and are massively over-represented among violent and sexual offenders.

The problem of imported crime bled into 2024 with some high-profile examples, starting right away in the early hours of New Year's Day, when scores of Syrians and Afghan males rioted in several German cities, attacking first responders with incendiary devices and robbing others. Months later, an Afghan immigrant went on a stabbing spree and butchered a police officer at an anti-jihad rally in the southwestern German town of Mannheim.

Anti-Semitic attacks have apparently skyrocketed since Oct. 7, 2023.

"Open anti-Semitism is expressed there against people of Jewish faith and origin," continued the police chief, adding that the force has opened over 6,200 investigations into anti-Semitic incidents, including 1,300 violent crimes, since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel last year.

'The safety of Jews and homosexuals can only be guaranteed by ending mass migration.'

According to Slowik, the city was able to prevent 24 mass gatherings that were explicitly aimed at celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians.

Other rallies featuring anti-Semitic messaging and glorifying Islamic terrorism have apparently gone unchecked in part due to the fact that bans would not ultimately rid Berlin of the extremists responsible as well as a desire on the part of officials to selectively respect residents' rights to expression and assembly.

Although keen not to encroach on the rights of foreign-born anti-Semites, German authorities have sought to ban, vilify, disarm, de-bank, and criminalize the popular Alternative for Germany party and its members, largely over their criticism of mass immigration, open borders, and Islamization.

Marie-Thérèse Kaiser, a member of the AFD, was convicted of a "hate crime" in May for sharing statistics about the disproportionate number of gang rapes committed by immigrants, specifically Afghan nationals, and for asking whether multiculturalism means accommodating rape culture.

Just last week, 113 German lawmakers from various leftist and establishment factions reportedly signed an application to begin proceedings to ban the AFD. They appear especially concerned by recent polls showing that the AFD ranks second going into the 2025 federal election.

While kneecapping the AFD is a key priority for the German political establishment, the AFD alternatively appears keen on tackling the fallout of Germany's failed multicultural project — having learned independently what former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman concluded in 2023: that "uncontrolled immigration, inadequate integration, and a misguided dogma of multiculturalism have proven a toxic combination" for the West.

The AFD said in a statement Tuesday that Slowik's admission about no-go zones was "an absolute declaration of bankruptcy for [Christian Democratic Union]-governed Berlin," adding that this "is what 'cosmopolitan' Berlin looks like under a CDU mayor."

"The police chief is turning the responsibilities on their head. It is not the job of Jews and homosexuals to be 'more attentive' in certain areas of Berlin, but rather it is the job of the CDU-led Senate to be 'more attentive' to consistent deportations, protected borders and an assertive constitutional state," said the AFD.

"The safety of Jews and homosexuals can only be guaranteed by ending mass migration," added the AFD statement.

Berlin is far from the only Western city where Jewish citizens have been told to keep their heads down to avoid the fallout of liberal elites' promised cultural enrichment.

Blaze News reported earlier this year that London's Metropolitan Police threatened to arrest Gideon Falter, the head of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, in April for daring to be "quite openly Jewish" in the English capital's Aldwych area while pro-Hamas protesters were demonstrating nearby.

A police sergeant took notice of Falter and his kippah cap and confronted him, saying, "I'm sure there are an awful lot of people of all sorts of faiths and creeds who want to go where they want. But unfortunately, today is different."

"So basically, because I'm Jewish, I can't cross the road today?" asked Falter.

"Because of the march," said the sergeant.

Falter pressed the issue, saying, "Yes, because I am Jewish?"

"That is part of — unfortunately part of the fact," said the sergeant.

