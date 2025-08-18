Wild arrest video allegedly shows lottery millionaire kicking cop in face just 1 day after claiming record jackpot

Police have released chaotic bodycam video of a Kentucky man appearing to assault a deputy at a beachfront resort in Florida just one day after claiming a record lottery jackpot.

On April 28, a mother and son claimed a $167.3 million lottery jackpot — the largest prize ever awarded by the Kentucky Lottery. Linda Grizzle and her son, 50-year-old James Shannon Farthing, won the record jackpot after he bought a $2 Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Georgetown.

'Save your sorries for f**king later!'

Grizzle, Farthing, and his girlfriend are seen smiling ear to ear in a photo with an oversized check when they claimed their historic prize.

The Kentucky Lottery press release only identifies the son by his middle and last name.

However, Farthing's fortune would change for the worse when he was arrested in Florida just a day after claiming the massive jackpot.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office recently released police bodycam footage of deputies attempting to apprehend Farthing following an alleged bar fight at the Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete Beach.

Around 11 p.m. April 29, deputies entered the Tradewinds to find two men fighting near a bar. A woman later identified as Farthing's girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, is seen in the video lying on the floor.

Video shows a shirtless Farthing — with the phrase “Momma’s Bad Boy” inked across his chest — on the ground in a chokehold courtesy of another man identified as Kevin Rushing.

A deputy breaks up the brawl by holding the man on the ground. While the deputy is attempting to handcuff the one combatant, Farthing is allegedly seen on police bodycam video kicking the officer.

"I just got kicked," the deputy is heard saying on video.

The deputy handcuffs the man and then marches over to Farthing and orders him to put his hands behind his back and "get against the f**king wall!"

Armed with a taser, the deputy shoves Farthing against the wall, but the suspect loses his balance.

Farthing then attempts to flee the crime scene, according to bodycam footage. However, the deputy deploys his taser three times to prevent Farthing from escaping, and another officer tackles him.

The deputy tells responding officers, "He kicked me."

"'No shirt' comes over to kick him, misses, and hits me right here," the deputy adds.

The deputy tells Farthing, "You see I have him, and you f**king try to kick him, and you hit me in the f**king face!"

Farthing is heard telling the officer, "I'm sorry, man."

The deputy replies, "Save your sorries for f**king later!"

The deputy tells the other officers that Farthing is going to jail for "kicking me in the f**king face."

According to an arrest affidavit, the deputy stated that Farthing struck him on the right side of his face by kicking him with his foot, which caused pain as well as "swelling and redness" under his right eye.

Rushing told the deputy that Farthing punched him: "He popped me in the jaw."

After interviewing witnesses, an officer is heard saying that Farthing was "trying to fight everyone" and ripped a bar patron's shirt.

Farthing allegedly bragged to other bar patrons, "I'm a millionaire! I'm a millionaire!"

Rushing was released but was instructed to leave the hotel.

Fightmaster was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly intoxication. She reportedly entered a no-contest plea for her misdemeanor charge.

Farthing was arrested and charged with one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of simple battery, and resisting an officer, according to Fox News.

Farthing was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.

Farthing entered a plea of not guilty.

Farthing reportedly did not get permission from his parole officer to leave the state of Kentucky. In late May, he allegedly was extradited back to Kentucky and locked up at the Scott County Jail, where he was detained until earlier this month. Farthing is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Farthing reportedly has a lengthy rap sheet.

The Smoking Gun reported, "Farthing has been categorized as a 'persistent felony offender' by Kentucky law enforcement officials. He has a 16-page rap sheet and a dizzying criminal record that spans 35 years and includes convictions in at least nine counties and from every corner of Kentucky’s penal code."

Citing court records, the Smoking Gun reported that Farthing "strangled a girlfriend, sold cocaine to an undercover police informant, escaped from a prison work detail, bribed a corrections officer to deliver Xanax and Oxycodone into a state facility, possessed stolen firearms, and even involved his mother in a marijuana-smuggling plot for which they were both indicted."

Farthing reportedly has been "locked up in at least 25 different correctional institutions, where he has spent, in aggregate, nearly 30 years in custody."

