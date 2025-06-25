'Shots fired!' What started as a hit-and-run ends in deadly shooting after motorist reaches for gun, bodycam video shows

The Houston Police Department released bodycam footage last week showing what authorities said was an officer fatally shooting a motorist who attempted to grab a gun from his waistband.

'He's got a gun — look out, look out! Shots fired, shots fired!'

Police said in a press release that officers were dispatched to the North Freeway around 3:45 p.m. May 17 regarding a car accident involving three vehicles.

Two of the vehicles remained at the site of the crash, but one of the vehicles fled the scene, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department located the alleged hit-and-run vehicle, a green SUV, in a vacant parking lot in Houston, according to bodycam video.

The bodycam video shows an officer approaching the man sitting in the driver's seat of the green SUV with the door open. The cop informs the motorist that video shows his vehicle was just involved in a car accident. Police said the motorist didn't comply when officers tried to detain him.

The officer asks the driver, "You didn’t want to provide your information? You know it’s state law to do that, right?"

The driver asks the officer, "[Who] did I hit?" The officer near the driver's side of the vehicle responds, "I'm not going to debate about it with you, OK? What we're going to do is put you in handcuffs, we're going to put you in a back seat, we're going to move your car over there with the other two cars that were involved in the crash, OK?"

Suddenly, the motorist is seen in the police bodycam footage pulling up his shirt and grabbing an object from his waistband.

"As the officers attempted to detain the driver of the green SUV for the crash investigation, the driver lifted his shirt up, reached for a visible gun in his waistband, and pulled out the weapon," the Houston Police Department stated.

An officer is heard on the bodycam footage screaming, "Hey, whoa, whoa!"

A cop yells, "He's got a gun — look out, look out! Shots fired, shots fired!"

Video shows a second officer apparently firing at the suspect from the rear of the vehicle.

Indeed, Houston Police said in a press release that "two HPD officers then discharged their duty weapons more than once, striking the suspect."

The man is then seen unresponsive, motionless, and slumped over in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Police said officers attempted to administer lifesaving measures to the man until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police bodycam footage shows one of the officers removing a gun from the suspect's hand.

Neither police officer appeared to be harmed, according to the video.

Content warning: Graphic video:

The Houston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the deadly police shooting.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Christy Smith named the deceased suspect as Michael Dziedzic.

