No politics, just truth: What fuels Tulsi Gabbard’s MAGA stardom despite her leftist voting record

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has become something of a superstar in the Trump administration. She’s bringing the accountability the American people have been begging for.

Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker recently met with some of Gabbard’s personal staff, and they confirmed what the country is beginning to realize on its own: She’s the real deal.

“They're gushing about how resolute she is. The amazement in their faces when they talk about her — you never see that from anybody else … whether you're talking to the staff members of a congressman or you're talking about somebody that works at the FBI or works for one of the other agencies,” he tells Jill Savage and Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson, hosts of “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

After the “document dump of all the Russiagate information,” which was spearheaded by Gabbard and the DNI, “there are whistleblowers that are saying, ‘I want to go directly to Gabbard because I actually believe and trust her,”’ says Jill.

The work Gabbard is doing — diving into scandals like Russiagate, election fraud, and politically motivated leaks within the intelligence community — is critical, says Peterson, because “we need to know exactly how many people in Washington, D.C., are assets, either formally or effectively, of some part of our government or other governments.”

“The problem isn't just that the Trump administration doesn't select the right people. There aren't right people in that apparatus. You put a few right people in there, and they're in the middle of the darkness; they're in the middle of thousands of people who are actually just working for that apparatus,” he explains. “So someone like Tulsi comes in with courage, and then all of a sudden you are going to have whistleblowers coming to her because she just doesn't care. She's actually trying to do the job.”

That desire to courageously seek the truth — not MAGA politics — is what makes Gabbard so excellent at her job, says Baker, reminding the panel that Gabbard was “left of Hillary … left of Joe Biden in her voting record.”

“The way that her team explains that to me is that the politics don't exist in her job. She — and this is their words — doesn't care which way the truth goes. She's just intent on getting the information out to the American people, and whatever it reveals, it reveals,” he says.

“I don't know philosophically if I'm on the same team with Tulsi, but I want to be the same type of person in my job and in my investigative journalism. … I don't care where the truth takes me at the end of the day.”

