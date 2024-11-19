Crazy bodycam video shows suspect trying to flee cop on a lawnmower, getting tased — and it only gets worse for him

Newly released police bodycam video shows the moment a Michigan suspect tried to flee a police officer on a riding lawnmower. However, the suspect ended up getting tased and shooting himself in the hand.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said an officer was dispatched to a property in Leoni Township.

'This was an unfortunate and certainly dangerous situation. Mr. Kerr was not well that day.'

In the bodycam video the sheriff's office released, Deputy Robert Henderson went to arrest 41-year-old James Mitchell Kerr III on a felony warrant for violating probation and two misdemeanor warrants on Sept. 19, according to WWJ-TV.

The bodycam video shows the officer approach Kerr — who is on a riding lawnmower.

The video — seen hundreds of thousands of times online — shows Kerr seemingly disregarding Henderson's multiple orders to get off the riding lawnmower.

The officer is seen running after Kerr, continuing to order him to "stop."

Once the officer wields a taser, the suspect finally stops the lawnmower.

Henderson warns: "You run, I'm gonna tase you, James."

Kerr is seen exiting the lawnmower, but he then picks up what appears to be a handgun from under the lawnmower's seat, according to WJBK-TV.

The officer tased the suspect, and he fell to the ground.

The officer screams, "Drop the gun!"

Video shows the suspect shooting himself in the hand.

Kerr reportedly was treated at a hospital for the gunshot wound and then released.

Kerr was charged Oct. 23 with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing police. He was released on bail.

If convicted, Kerr faces up to life in prison for the assault charge, up to two years for the felony firearm charge, and up to two years for resisting an officer.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said, "This incident underscores how rapidly a seemingly routine encounter can escalate and the potential dangers deputies face daily. Thankfully, the deputy was unharmed, and the suspect did not sustain serious injuries."

Kerr's attorney, Philip Curtis, told the Detroit News, "This was an unfortunate and certainly dangerous situation. Mr. Kerr was not well that day, and I think it is more likely that he intended to harm himself, which is what happened. The deputy should be commended for so effectively defusing the situation before anyone was seriously injured. My client and his family are grateful for that."

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation. The Michigan State Police conducted an independent criminal investigation, which cleared Henderson of any wrongdoing and indicated that no police policies were violated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here.