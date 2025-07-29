Mark Levin’s NEW book 'On Power' drops TODAY

It’s impossible to talk about liberty without also addressing power. Concepts like unalienable rights are “nonexistent” if one doesn’t understand power structures, says Mark Levin. People can throw the words “liberty” and “rights” around all day, but oftentimes, especially on the left, they are ignorant to the “earthly application” of these terms.

Leftists fret over losing our democracy, but they spit on our Constitution when it’s the Constitution that establishes the “eternal truths” behind liberty and rights – the bedrock of democracy.

“Your Constitution is all about not liberty, not about rights, but power for the application of liberty and rights. Your entire constitution is about power – separation of power,” says Levin.

Compare that to Marxism, which is about the “centralization of power” via stripping citizens of their rights. It’s built upon “the phony argument about the state withering away,” but “the state never withers away,” he explains.

In his latest book, “On Power,” which is available for purchase starting today, Levin unpacks “why Marxism is not only defective, but completely flawed and inhumane from the very beginning.”

Marxism, Levin explains, “talks about the final stage being the withering away of the state ... where the proletariat, the people, have risen up; they've thrown off hundreds, if not thousands, of years of labor enslavement” and “reached a point where we have this equality.”

Equality, to the Marxist, is “the end stage of humanity,” where the stateless society shares resources communally, and exploitation and imbalance have been forever eliminated.

The problem is true equality “is an impossibility,” and “there is no end stage in humanity,” at least as it relates to “man-made ideology,” says Levin. “Man continues to evolve or devolve, but man doesn't stand still.”

The Marxist idea that if we just “eliminate the excesses, eliminate the barriers” (people included), we’d create this utopia, is a myth, he explains.

Our Constitution, on the other hand, understands the impossibility of a “perfect end stage” of humanity. Instead, it provides a timeless framework for protecting liberty and rights through balanced power – a principle Levin passionately defends against Marxist fallacies in “On Power.”

