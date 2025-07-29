Jasmine Crockett tries to kill story portraying her as 'brusque,' self-absorbed, and frustrating to her fellow Dems

A weekend profile piece on Democratic firebrand Jasmine Crockett revealed some unflattering details about the Texas representative.

On Sunday, the Atlantic published an article titled "A Democrat for the Trump Era," a piece about Crockett's "style of politics."

'Does that cause headaches for other members? 100 percent.'

The article, written by Elaine Godfrey, claimed that the representative's "coarser" technique is a matched response to the "insult-comedy-style attacks" that the Republican Party has "embraced under Trump," highlighting that multiple polls revealed Democratic voters are seeking "a fighter."

However, the Atlantic's piece did not fully portray Crockett positively, describing her at one point as "brusque" and effectively depicting her as a self-absorbed politician who continues to frustrate her Democratic colleagues.

According to the article, Crockett cited her social media following as a key reason she should have been selected by her fellow lawmakers to lead the House Oversight Committee.

"It's like, there's one clear person in the race that has the largest social-media following," Crockett told the Atlantic.

Crockett reportedly "complained" that Congressional Black Caucus members were planning on throwing their support behind a representative who was not a member.

Rep. Robert Garcia. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) ultimately grabbed the top spot, beating out three other opponents by securing 33 votes. Crockett landed in last place with only six votes.

The representative also told the news outlet that a May clip of her speaking out about Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing racked up over 797,000 views.

"I know this because she told me," Godfrey wrote.

The Atlantic stated that Crockett "monitors social-media engagement like a day trader checks her portfolio," noting that her phone's lock screen "is a headshot of herself."

During her campaign for the Oversight Committee position, Crockett reportedly joined a virtual meeting to pitch her candidacy, but afterward, she admitted to being unsure which committee she had just gotten off the call with.

"It was a virtual meeting of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, she'd explained to me beforehand. But then, after the call, she wasn't sure. 'CAPAC is the Asian caucus, right?' she asked. 'Yes,' the aide confirmed. 'That would've been bad,' Crockett said with a laugh," the Atlantic reported.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senior staffers told the news outlet that other Democratic lawmakers view Crockett as "undisciplined but are reluctant to criticize her publicly."

One of the staffers told Godfrey that Crockett "likes to talk," adding that she can sometimes be "a loose cannon."

"Does that cause headaches for other members? 100 percent," the staffer remarked.

The Atlantic reported that several days before the article was scheduled to publish, Crockett called to pull the plug on the piece, claiming she was unhappy that the outlet had contacted other lawmakers.

"As for her colleagues, four days before this story was published, Crockett called me to express frustration that I had reached out to so many House members without telling her first. She was, she told me, 'shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions,'" the outlet wrote.

Crockett's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital or the New York Post.

