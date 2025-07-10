Jasmine Crockett somehow makes the Texas flood tragedy all about herself

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas could not resist another opportunity to shine the spotlight on herself.

In the midst of the Texas floods that have claimed the lives of at least 120 loved ones, the Democratic rising star posted a video pointing the finger at President Donald Trump and talking about how the tragedy will most affect her. Notably, Crockett's district is roughly 300 miles away from where the floods raged through Kerr County, which is about the same distance between Boston and Philadelphia.

Despite her long history of tone deaf remarks, Crockett has emerged as one of the most popular Democrats in her party.

Crockett starts the video by saying her "heart is truly heavy for all these families," before immediately making it about herself and how Trump is working around the clock to "hurt us."

"The sad part is I think that my heart is going to carry a level of weight that will continue to weigh me down as we have to continue to do our best to survive an administration that literally is against us," Crockett said in a post on Instagram. "An administration that is doing everything, in my mind, to hurt us and not help us, and it feels like we're fending for ourselves."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett somehow manages to make the Texas flooding disaster about her: “The sad part is, I think that my heart is going to carry a level of weight that will continue to weigh me down as we have to continue to do our best to survive.” pic.twitter.com/J3TAQhmJ5T

In the same post about the Texas flooding, Crockett made sure to give a shoutout to her hairstylist.

"My staff said y’all are commenting about my BOB!" Crockett wrote in the post. She thanked her stylist for "orchestrating the look" followed by a kissy face emoji.

In a hypothetical Senate primary, Crockett is leading with 35% support among Democratic voters, followed by former Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who polled at 20% support, according to a poll conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Failed presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) were also tied for 13% in the poll.

Although Crockett has secured a healthy lead in the primary, she has not formally announced or publicly signaled her interest in running to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

