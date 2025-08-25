CONFIRMED: Biden's DOJ was in PANIC over legality of 'autopen pardons'

Brand-new evidence indicates that Biden’s DOJ knew that the autopen pardons were legally flawed, and internal emails show that even his own lawyers raised alarms.

“So I’m a little biased here, of course, but this is a big one. It is the first written, black-and-white evidence of disagreement in the senior-most levels of the Biden camp as it related to the autopen pardon spree,” Oversight Project President Mike Howell tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

An email from a top official at the DOJ went out the day after the 2,500-plus commutations.

“He goes off on Saturday morning, outlining all the reasons why these are not enforceable commutations. They make no sense. They need further direction from the White House — read between the lines there: from the president and not an autopen,” Howell explains.

“And moreover, that the actual interpretation of the very vague thing that Biden allegedly announced would apply to — guess what: a lot of violent criminals. And that it did. And so in Biden’s grand, you know, commutation of 2,500-plus, caught up in there were people who shot cops, who killed witnesses, who were kingpins that are now back on the streets for the most part,” he continues.

“Silver lining: Some of them are still in federal prison because he shortened their sentences, but there’s still some are serving it out. Trump could refuse to release them,” he adds.

Peterson, while not exactly shocked, still can’t believe America really went through a time like this.

“So we really did have probably as bad, or worse, of a case, of any time in American history, a president who was dysfunctional sitting there in that office with these clowns around him.”

