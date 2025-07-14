July shows strong signs of a coming and violent Democratic implosion

Democrats are primed for an absolute implosion, and they are doing nothing to stop it. Truth be told, they might not be able to. They've pretended to be in control, but even by the end of Barack Obama’s presidency, they were losing their grip. Just take a look at this past month and take a guess where it’s all headed. And then check out the polls, for good measure.

Independence Day was a rough one for Democrats, and not just because President Donald Trump signed his greatest legislative achievement to date into law while his countrymen celebrated 249 years of independence.

There’s no way to read these numbers without seeing disaster and no way to read the events above and not predict further bloodshed.

West of Washington that same day, kitted-up and armed members of the left-wing domestic terrorist group that Democrats pretend doesn’t exist ambushed and attacked an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado, Texas. They shot one officer in the neck before they were routed and arrested.

That same day up in Portland, Oregon, violent rioters attacked another ICE facility, assaulting police until they were broken up with tear gas and arrests.

Three days later, on July 7, a Michigan man opened fire on a border facility in McAllen, Texas. Two police officers and an agent were hospitalized.

Three days after that, federal agents raided a California marijuana farm with a dodgy labor history. The company that owns it, Glass House Brands, touts a former Clinton White House staffer on its board of directors.

Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded angrily, calling Trump “scum” because children were present.

As a matter of fact, ICE found 10 illegal alien children potentially working. Eight of them were unaccompanied, raising the real possibility of child trafficking.

Left-wing violence against the raid, meanwhile, was coordinated by Democratic-allied left-wing groups, some of which have received taxpayer money. One "protester" was caught on camera appearing to fire a gun at federal police during the affair.

Newsom’s social media outburst follows on other Democrat officials, like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who attempted to stop an ICE operation in her city earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with the levels of violence against federal agents, Democrats in Washington are working to pass legislation that would force the federal immigration officers currently being targeted for death to stop protecting their identities. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) himself promised he will unmask the agents executing the law in the face of violent resistance and coordinate targeting.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) joined him, calling federal immigration officials “secret police ... terrorizing our communities.”

This kind of violent rhetoric has been building among Democratic officials for months.

In their world, it maybe makes some sense. Elected Democrats told Axios their voters are calling for blood. "We've got people who are desperately wanting us to do something,” Rep. Brad Schneider (Ill.) said. “... No matter what we say, they want [more].”

“Some of them,” an unnamed elected Democrat complained, “have suggested ... what we really need to do is be willing to get shot.”

That’s just the first half of July! And it doesn't even count the month’s many other noteworthy events, including White House doctor Kevin O’Connor invoking the Fifth Amendment when asked if he knew Joe Biden was mentally incapable of holding office and who in the White House told him what to do.

Or former CIA Director John Brennan melting down on air over that time he tried to use the CIA to subvert the elected president and then lied to Congress about it.

Or Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) of Texas, who currently leads in her state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, saying “the sad part” about the children who were killed in a Texas flash flood is that her own heart is heavy because of Trump.

Or Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson getting smacked down by her own liberal colleagues over make-believe legal takes.

Or even the plain funny ones, like Hakeem Jeffries getting caught trying to Photoshop away his matronly hips.

But the violence is no joke. And normal voters are decidedly unimpressed. A poll by Democratic super PAC Unite the Country found that between May and June, in 21 battleground counties across 10 battleground states, support for Democrats has declined among white and Hispanic men, as well as working-class voters of all sexes and races.

“Approval ratings,” The Hill reports, are “sitting below 35 percent across those demographics.”

And another survey by the Cygnal polling firm conducted July 1-2 found that between May and then, Hispanic voters’ support for deportation policies had risen 11 points to 50%. In that same time, the poll found black support had increased three points to 53%, while white support had dropped three points but still stood at 65% in favor and 31% opposed.

It's impossible to read these numbers without seeing disaster, and there is no way to read the events above and not predict further bloodshed. The Democrats are in bad shape, but no one inside the party seems to have the guts to stand up before it all comes crashing down.

