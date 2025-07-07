'White, well-educated' Democrats are demanding lawmakers 'get shot' to prove they're anti-Trump as deadly violence rises

While President Donald Trump continues to deliver big wins for the American people, the Democrat base is becoming increasingly desperate.

Several Democrat lawmakers have expressed concerns as their constituents grow increasingly frustrated with what they view as inaction.

"We've got people who are desperately wanting us to do something. ... No matter what we say, they want [more]," Democrat Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois said.

'The expectations aren't just unreal. They're dangerous.'

"Some of them have suggested ... what we really need to do is be willing to get shot," another Democrat said.

These lawmakers, most of whom spoke to Axios on the condition of anonymity, also said most of these voters were "white, well educated, and live in upscale suburban or urban neighborhoods."

"What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and ... a lot of times that's coming from economically very secure white people," one Democrat said.

"Not only would that be a gift to Donald Trump, not only would it make the job of Republicans in Congress easier if we were all mired in legal troubles ... [we are] a group that is disproportionately people of color, women, LGBTQ people — people who do not fare very well in prison."

Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that the grassroots base is expecting bloodshed as penance for Trump's historic victory in November 2024 and all his administration has accomplished since then.

"Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public," one Democrat said.

"It's like ... the Roman coliseum. People just want more and more of this spectacle," another Democratic lawmaker said.

The increase in calls for violence coincides with the increase in attacks against law enforcement officers.

As recently as Monday, two Border Patrol officers and one employee were shot by a suspect in tactical gear. The three victims are currently being treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital in Texas. The suspect was shot dead by law enforcement. Another Texas police officer was shot in the neck on Thursday in what appears to be a coordinated attack outside an ICE detention facility.

"The expectations aren't just unreal," one Democrat said. "They're dangerous."

