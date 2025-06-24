Democrats unanimously vote against condemning 'mostly peaceful' anti-ICE riots

House Democrats unanimously voted against a resolution Tuesday formally condemning the destructive anti-ICE riots that took place in Los Angeles, California.

The resolution narrowly passed the House, with 217 Republicans voting in the affirmative while 206 Democrats voted in the negative. The riots protesting ICE deportations in Southern California involved rocks being hurdled at law enforcement and attendees waving foreign flags.

'Peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but vandalism, looting, violence, and other crimes are not.'

Even as multiple cars burned in a news clip, one anchor described the riots as "relatively peaceful" and "relatively calm," reminding many viewers of the "fiery but mostly peaceful" BLM riots of 2020, according to CNN.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took issue with the resolution, saying he "will not be lectured by extreme MAGA Republicans about questions of law and order." He also disagreed with the classification, saying there was "unrest" but refusing to acknowledge that it was a riot.

Notably, the resolution "recognizes the right to assemble and protest peacefully" and "condemns unequivocally the violence perpetrated against Federal, State, and local law enforcement." Despite claiming to hold the same values outlined in the resolution, Jeffries and his 205 colleagues voted against the resolution.

California Republican Rep. Young Kim spearheaded the resolution, emphasizing the distinction between peaceful protests and outright chaos and lawlessness.

"Peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but vandalism, looting, violence, and other crimes are not," Kim said. "Protecting public safety shouldn’t be controversial, which is why I am leading the California Republican delegation in a resolution to support law and order as we continue to see unrest."

