Doug Wilson’s CNN interview exposes the left’s religious illiteracy ... again

For the leftists who lie awake at night worrying about Christian nationalism taking over the country, Pastor Doug Wilson has clarified that it’s much worse than they think. Christians aren’t planning to stop at the country — they plan to Christianize the world! That is the stuff of nightmares for left-wing atheist CNN journalists and humanities professors.

CNN’s interview last week with Doug Wilson went just as you’d expect: a reporter acting as if she were hearing about the Great Commission for the first time and Wilson fielding “gotcha” questions about whether he really supports a pro-slavery theocracy.

It’s not a question of whether we live in a ‘theocracy,’ but of which God we serve.

But the real story isn’t Wilson — it’s the reporter and the ideology she represents. Has she never been to Sunday school? Had she already been thoroughly “decolonized” from the Bible by the time she took a literature class? Does she truly not know that Christians founded the United States on Christian ideas — or that prominent Americans, multiple presidents, and the Supreme Court have called ours a Christian nation? Does she even care?

The Great Commission means ‘conversion’

Wilson responded to the interviewer with his usual flair. He pointed out that if she visited Saudi Arabia, she would recognize it as an Islamic nation and not be surprised. But he also made it clear that he plans to convert Saudi Arabia into a Christian nation.

And that’s the key word: convert.

Christianity is not a tribal religion. It seeks to fill the earth by preaching the gospel and converting sinners to Christ. This is the source of the belief that all humans are equal.

That’s precisely why Christianity is such an offense to the non-Christian. The sinner doesn’t mind being told, “I don’t agree with you.” But preaching Christ crucified is foolishness to the worldly-wise because it confronts them with a painful truth: They have sinned not only against their neighbor, but against God — and the only means of reconciliation is the cross of Christ.

They must humble their pride, but the modern leftist worships pride.

Every culture but ‘Christian’

“Culture” is another reason why Christian culture is so repugnant to the left. Leftists are fine recognizing that Islam gives rise to Islamic culture and Islamic countries. In fact, what do female reporters do when they work in Saudi Arabia? They voluntarily wear head coverings and act respectful of Islamic authorities. The same goes for Buddhism or Hinduism.

But if you point out that Christianity also produces a distinctive culture, one that gave us the United States and the values that have allowed it to continue, they panic. Suddenly, they’re asking questions about slavery and the role of women.

The CNN report spent considerable time — given its length — on how Wilson and other conservative Christians view women. The reporter was quick to mention her favorite dystopian fantasy, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Why? Because the idea that a woman might actually enjoy having and raising her own children to know and love God simply doesn’t compute.

Such a woman, in the reporter’s view, must be under the severe oppression of men to harbor such ideas. The reporter shared that she has three children, but also emphasized that she is a successful journalist, which consumes most of her time.

Wilson’s answer humanized mothers more than anything CNN likely has ever aired. What could be more important than caring for the immortal souls of your own children? Why hand that off to someone who hates God and pushes LGBTQ+ ideology in kindergarten classrooms? Christianity teaches the dignity of women and mothers in a way that the hollow, secularized values of the left never can.

We all serve somebody

And yet the supposed worry about Christian nationalism is that once you let one religion into the halls of power, you’ll have to let others in too. If Christians have the ascendancy today, are they really ready for some other religion to gain power if the next election goes the other way?

This kind of argument has been used to keep Christians under control for decades. Wilson’s reply cuts to the heart of the matter: it’s not a question of whether we live in a theocracy, but which God we serve. Everyone serves some god. Christians know this.

The left, on the other hand, has tried to hold on to American principles after ripping them from their theological roots. But those principles only ever made sense in a Christian context — historically and logically. The result? The left now serves the god of pleasure and holds parades in honor of Aphrodite.

Whatever one thinks about Wilson, what he said in this interview isn’t controversial. Or it shouldn't be. Christ gave Christians the Great Commission. The New Testament shows Christians living it out, and they eventually Christianized the Roman Empire. Old Testament prophecy assures us that the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord. Both Christians and non-Christians know what’s at stake.

And just as everyone serves some god, everyone also seeks to convert others. The left wants to teach other people’s children (since leftists rarely have their own) that they are merely animals and should worship Eros in all its forms. Christians teach that humans are made in the image of God, and they want to convert people to faith in Christ. The lines are clearly drawn.