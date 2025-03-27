‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is back — and it’s more delusional than ever

The trailer for the sixth and final season of the left’s favorite show, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has hit the mainstream — and of course it’s not hiding its true agenda in the slightest.

The show is based on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a novel by Margaret Atwood, but the novel, which was written in the 1980s, doesn’t blame Christian conservatives for the dystopian setting. Rather, the plot simply involves women who are being forced into being surrogates for wealthier, infertile women.

Atwood herself has said that she was influenced by many different religions, including Islam, for her best-seller.

“Their argument, from what I understand,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says of the left, “is that the religious right, and really all Republicans, because Donald Trump is not the religious right, but they say that he’s co-opted Christianity to try to turn America into this Christian nationalist religious extremist dystopia where we are forced to give birth.”

The reason they believe this is because many Christians on the right are against killing babies in the womb.

However, Stuckey is well aware that their interpretation is delusional, to say the least.

“Something that is really happening in the United States right now is a widespread billion-dollar surrogacy industry that thrives in the United States, which is the Wild West of reproductive technology when it comes to the creation and cryopreservation of embryos, the farming of eggs, the procurement of sperm,” she explains.

“One of the most disturbing aspects of the reproductive industry in the United States is surrogacy,” she continues. “When we’re talking about a surrogate, it is typically the creation of a child using the DNA of two individuals which are complete strangers creating these embryos and then transferring these embryos into a surrogate who is not the biological mother, is not related to the child at all, and this carrier, this surrogate, carries the child until birth.”

“Very often these are premature births because they are high-risk pregnancies. They were not naturally conceived; this baby doesn’t share DNA with the carrier,” she adds.

In many births of babies carried by a surrogate, they take the baby away immediately to ensure that the baby doesn’t bond with the mother, who was the only home the baby has known for the first nine months.

“They’ve just gone through something really big, really dramatic, really traumatic, and they need that bond. But in surrogacy situations, that skin-to-skin opportunity is taken away, that bonding experience necessary for the health of the child is taken away to prevent that bond,” Stuckey explains.

And it gets worse. In a 2023 study from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology Clinic Outcome Reporting System, it was found that between 2014 and 2020, 32% of surrogacy pregnancies by American women were for buyers outside the United States. 42% of those buyers were men of Asian descent.

“We already know there’s an organ-harvesting black market that exists. We know that child sex trafficking exists. And surrogacy plays a part in all of that. Yet most people won’t say anything about this because they are scared of being called homophobic, because they know it is very often men using these services,” Stuckey says.

“This is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” she adds.

