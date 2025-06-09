LA news anchor pummeled for outlandish take on riots that may eclipse media's infamous 'mostly peaceful' spin

As anti-ICE rioting continued Sunday in Los Angeles, KABC-TV's live video coverage caught a scene showing what the station said was a handful of self-driving Waymo vehicles on fire.

As the simultaneous infernos shot thick clouds of black smoke into the sky, an anchor offered commentary that appeared to downplay the violence.

"Things do look relatively peaceful at this hour," one anchor said, adding that "it's hard to say that with three cars burning, but things do seem relatively calm, minus these cars that have been set on fire."

Then as the anchor warned authorities about the tense situation on the ground, he offered a chef's kiss of sorts that may have eclipsed the media's infamous "mostly peaceful" spin from years past.

He said the scene "could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation and altercation between officers and demonstrators."

Yup. "A bunch of people having fun watching cars burn."

You can check out the observation in context in the video below:

Stunned reactions on X were plentiful. The following are some highlights:

Libs of TikTok remarked, "I cannot believe this is real."

Defiant L's reacted with, "You don’t hate the media enough."

An incredulous Joel Berry — managing editor of the Babylon Bee — may have said it best: "They’re trying to put us at The Babylon Bee out of business."

As Blaze News reported earlier Monday, driverless car company Waymo responded after Los Angeles rioters allegedly called several of its vehicles for the sole purpose of destroying them.

"We will not be serving any rides in the protest area until it is deemed safe," a Waymo spokesperson told NBC News.

Blaze News reached out to Waymo regarding the cost of the cars and asked if law enforcement had contacted the company in regard to who requested the vehicles.

A Waymo spokesman replied to Blaze News that "a number of" the company's vehicles were "in the vicinity of active protests taking place in Downtown Los Angeles."

"We are in touch with law enforcement," the spokesman added, without replying to the other questions.

