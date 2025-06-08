Stunning videos from inside CBP vehicles capture the moment vicious rioters attacked in Los Angeles

Over the past few nights, violent clashes have erupted between protesters and federal agents as Immigration and Customs Enforcement carries out enforcement actions against violent illegal immigrants. In a press release, the Department of Homeland Security called the aliens captured as "the worst of the worst."

Viral video emerged Saturday of a caravan of vehicles carrying federal agents being attacked by rioters that day with what appears to be rocks. Blaze News has obtained footage from the Department of Homeland Security of the view from inside its vehicles as the attacks happened.

'These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers every single day who wake up and make our communities safer.'

The video shows federal agents trying to steer through the streets of Los Angeles as the rioters throw what also could be pieces of concrete at them.

Rioters pelting authorities' vehicles with rocks as they drive by the scene in LA



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/zHti3hCUcA

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 8, 2025

Video from Friday on social media showed rioters breaking down concrete pillars near federal offices, possibly so that the concrete could be used to attack federal agents.

Another video shows the shattered windshield glass with a Border Patrol agent inside a vehicle that had been attacked.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin vehemently criticized local Los Angeles officials for downplaying the political violence.

"Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent murderers and sex offenders than they do about protecting their own citizens?” she asked. "These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers every single day who wake up and make our communities safer.”

President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 troops from the California National Guard to address the rioting.

"Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task," he wrote on Truth Social.

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED," he added. "Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!"

RELATED: Los Angeles descends into chaos after police chief says officers will not aid ICE agents; Trump sends National Guard troops

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem also defended the actions of the federal agents in Los Angeles from critics.

"The gang members we have picked up in L.A. because of their hard work are horrible people — assault, drug trafficking, human trafficking. They are now off of those streets, and they are safer because these ICE operations are ongoing."

Mayor Bass initially released a statement against the ICE raids, but later issued a statement decrying the violence as well.

"We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward," she wrote.

"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!