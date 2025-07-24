Lara Trump sits out on swing state Senate bid to replace Thom Tillis

As the 2026 primaries begin to take shape, one swing state in particular has remained on the GOP's radar.

After Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced his retirement in June, all eyes turned to Tar Heel State native Lara Trump. Although the Republican nomination would have undoubtedly been hers to claim, Lara passed on the opportunity to scoop up the Senate bid.

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, who previously co-chaired the RNC alongside Lara Trump, will instead be running for the North Carolina Senate seat, reportedly with President Donald Trump's blessing.

Although neither candidate has issued a formal announcement, Whatley is expected to face off against former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Despite Cooper's popularity in the purple state, Republicans have maintained a steady winning streak there. Since 1990, Democrats have won only two terms to represent North Carolina in the Senate. Since 1980, the swing state also voted for a Democratic presidential candidate only one time — in 2008, when former President Barack Obama was on the ticket.

One GOP operative told Blaze News that Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, had previously met with Whatley to discuss a potential Senate bid. The NRSC has also been floating Whatley as a potential candidate since January, and internal polling has indicated that a "pro-Trump Republican" would be the strongest candidate, according to the GOP operative.

