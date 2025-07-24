Can Ghislaine Maxwell finally blow the lid off the Epstein files?

Just weeks ago, Americans were told that the case was closed on Jeffrey Epstein, but in a dramatic turn, Ghislaine Maxwell may be taking the stand to testify.

“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: What do you know? At @AGPamBondi's direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law — and no lead is off limits,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a post on X.

The House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Maxwell over the Epstein files, and her lawyer has publicly stated in response to the news that she will “always testify truthfully.”

“She’s going to name names,” senior editor for politics and Washington correspondent for Blaze Media Christopher Bedford tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“The question is, what evidence could be provided for actual prosecutions? Which is always a risk now that the administration faces,” he continues, noting that the “thing about Maxwell” is that “she’s got no dog in this fight.”

“She could be interested in chaos. She could be interested in hurting Donald Trump. She could be interested in helping the cause for truth. Maybe she’s had just a huge turnaround in prison,” he adds.

While Bedford believes her motivations will be “entirely out for herself,” the end result will likely be that she’s going to “hand over names” because she was never offered a plea deal in the first place and might try to get a lesser sentence.

“And here’s the risk in general of the client list,” Bedford says. “The list of people who went to the island is broad. The list of people who went to the island includes artisans, includes workers, includes staff. And then you’re going to have the whole question of, well, a 16-year-old girl who refuses to go on the record and refuses to press charges.”

“We could find some great stuff here. I think we will,” he continues. “But is it going to tidy up the administration’s mess? That’s a different question entirely.”

