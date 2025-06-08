Los Angeles descends into chaos after police chief says officers will not aid ICE agents; Trump sends National Guard troops

The rule of law seems to be collapsing in the city of Los Angeles after protesters against ICE raids turned to violence and vandalism to try to stop immigration enforcement.

Videos on social media have captured numerous incidents of anti-ICE rioters throwing rocks at ICE vehicles and violently attacking federal agents. Local officials said law enforcement would not cooperate with ICE operations, but eventually local officers came to ICE agents' aid after they appeared to be overwhelmed.

'While the LAPD will continue to have a visible presence in all our communities to ensure public safety, we will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations.'

As the protesting began to ramp up on Friday evening, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell released a statement to reassure immigrants that the LAPD would not assist in any federal deportation operation.

"Today the LAPD became aware that federal law enforcement agencies conducted activities in the City of Los Angeles. I'm aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement," the statement read.

"While the LAPD will continue to have a visible presence in all our communities to ensure public safety, we will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual's immigration status," he added.

RELATED: Union president reportedly detained and injured in ICE raids in Los Angeles

Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"Since 1979, our policy has barred officers from initiating police action solely to determine a person's immigration status," he continued. "The Department remains focused on critical issues like crime reduction, enhancing public safety and improving the quality of life for all Angelenos. I want everyone, including our immigrant community, to feel safe calling the police in their time of need and know that the LAPD will be there for you without regard to one's immigration status."

On Saturday, President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to assist the federal agents under siege.

"The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he opposed the decision.

“That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” Newsom said. “The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

Here's a live feed from the ICE rioting:

This is a developing story and additional information may be added.

Editor's note: The name of L.A. Police Chief Jim McDonnell has been corrected in this article. The original listed his name as Jim McDowell.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

