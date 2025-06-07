Union president reportedly detained and injured in ICE raids in Los Angeles

The president of one of the largest unions in California was detained in an ICE raid, and the union says that he was injured as well.

A statement from SEIU California said that their president, David Huerta, was detained and was getting medical care but did not offer any other details. They demanded his release, as reports claimed that numerous raids were being performed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Los Angeles.

Ilse Escobar told the Los Angeles Times that she witnessed a scuffle between protesters and ICE officers before Huerta was thrown to the ground.

"I told him, 'You just arrested a labor union president,'" said Escobar, a political organizer.

The union claimed that Huerta was expressing his First Amendment right to "observe and document" law enforcement activity.

“We are proud of President Huerta’s righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it," said Tia Orr, the union's executive director.

"We call for an end to the cruel, destructive, and indiscriminate ICE raids that are tearing apart our communities, disrupting our economy, and hurting all working people," she added. "Immigrant workers are essential to our society: feeding our nation, caring for our elders, cleaning our workplaces, and building our homes.”

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement decrying the ICE raids in general.

"This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place," she wrote.

Photo by Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city," she continued. "My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this."

An illegal alien activist told the Times they were inundated with reports of the raids.

“There were ICE agents at a Home Depot in Cypress, there’s ICE agents at Wilshire Boulevard and Union Avenue, a construction site in North Hollywood and in South L.A.,” said Ron Gochez of Unión del Barrio. “They’re everywhere.”