Jesus was not ‘a feminist’: Debunking a ‘progressive’ Christian’s blasphemous sermon

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) has gone viral all over apps like TikTok for his "progressive Christian" views — and in one popular 2022 sermon, he makes the bold claim that Jesus was actually a feminist.

“The first way we can tell that Jesus was a feminist is through his actions. And throughout the Gospels, Jesus is constantly subverting first-century gender norms by talking with women, learning from women, healing women, trusting women. In fact, the only person to ever beat Jesus in a debate in the Bible was the Syrophoenician woman,” Talarico said in his sermon.

“Think about that. The only person to teach Jesus something was a woman. Even the Son of God had something to learn from one of God’s daughters. The church should start to listen to them again,” he added.

“Okay, so much blasphemy there,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments. “First of all, Jesus is God. Okay, so that’s pretty basic. Jesus is God. That means he’s all-knowing. That means he’s all-powerful. That means he is not limited by time and space.”

“And so it is not possible for Jesus to have learned something that he did not already know. It is not possible for him to have made an error. It is not possible for Jesus to have lost a debate because he is all-knowing,” she continues.

Rather, in the conversation with the Syrophoenician woman, Stuckey explains that he used the moment “as a learning opportunity” in order to “teach her and the people around him something about faith.”

“Progressives are always getting it wrong because they are reading their politics into the text, and they miss the true meaning and beauty of the text. They miss the gospel in the text because they are looking to justify their politics,” she says.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.