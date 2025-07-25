Uncontrolled cheerfulness EXPOSED: Hillary Clinton's 2016 psycho-emotional turmoil

Based on communications allegedly obtained by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the declassified House Intelligence Committee report provides specific insights into Hillary Clinton's condition during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And boy, is it enlightening.

The report described Clinton as struggling with “intensified psycho-emotional problems” that were characterized by episodes of uncontrolled anger, aggression, and cheerfulness. These episodes were severe enough that the former presidential candidate was prescribed a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.

But that’s not all.

In a recent White House press conference, Tulsi Gabbard explained that the report also exposes “possible criminal acts” that included “secret meetings with multiple named U.S. religious organizations” that were offered significant increases in financing from the State Department in exchange for their support of Clinton’s campaign.

Despite all of this, former CIA Director John Brennan and the intelligence community then “mischaracterized intelligence and relied on dubious, substandard sources to create a contrived false narrative that Putin developed a ‘clear preference for Trump.’”

“It’s weird that they say that she had psycho problems, right?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, not trying to hide his lack of surprise.

“Cheerfulness,” he adds, laughing, “I didn’t see that part.”

The findings have vindicated those who thought something seemed off with Clinton during her campaign — especially after footage started circulating of the former presidential candidate teetering over as she waited to get into a car, before being caught by security.

“Wow,” Gray says, rewatching the footage. “Forgot about that.”

