Huge ICE sweep busts 100+ illegal aliens at Florida worksites

President Donald Trump's administration, supercharged by Florida's strong partnership, achieved a significant victory on Thursday in the nation's ongoing effort to address former President Joe Biden's illegal immigration crisis.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement nabbed over 100 illegal aliens from construction worksites in Tallahassee, according to an agency press release.

'State law enforcement making a huge impact on immigration enforcement efforts.'

The operation involved several federal and state agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service. It also included ICE's Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations.

One suspect was accused of resisting arrest, and another allegedly pulled a weapon on officers during the intense raids, ICE stated.

A social media bulletin from HSI Tampa noted that some of the individuals who were detained had previously been deported or had criminal histories. Among those arrested were foreign nationals from Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Colombia, and Honduras.

While the federal agency did not specify where the worksite raids occurred, HSI Tampa stated that one of the locations was a "major construction site."

Nicholas Ingegno, the assistant special agent in charge at HSI Tallahassee, stated, "These types of enforcement actions aim to eliminate illegal employment, holding employers accountable and protecting employment opportunities for America's lawful workforce."

"HSI Tallahassee, working alongside our state, local, and federal partners, will continue protecting public safety by enforcing the immigration laws of our nation," Ingegno said.

Florida's partnership set a model for Republican-led states to boost federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who has pledged to support the Trump administration's deportation efforts, called the operation a "major bust."

"State law enforcement making a huge impact on immigration enforcement efforts," he wrote in a post on social media.

In a separate post, he added that the federal government is "pursuing the subcontractor responsible for hiring the illegal alien workers."

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced its support for the recent ICE operation.

"Florida leads the way," it stated. "We will not tolerate illegal immigration."

The recent operation delivered on border czar Tom Homan's December promise that the Trump administration would significantly increase ICE's worksite raids to clamp down on illegal immigration.

"We haven't really worked out the plan for worksite enforcement," he said at the time, adding, "We know that employers are going to be upset."

On Thursday, border czar Homan told "Face the Nation" that ICE will arrest illegal aliens in the community and at worksites, particularly when federal immigration authorities are blocked from accessing local jails.

When reached for comment, DeSantis' office referred Blaze News to the governor's posts on social media.