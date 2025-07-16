Gunn's half-cocked comments can't sink 'Superman'

"Superman" scored big last weekend — thrilling fans, Warner Bros., and an industry desperate for a hero.

All this despite director James Gunn's last-minute attempt to turn himself into box-office kryptonite.

To be fair, being forced to banter with Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin is the closest thing to waterboarding we've ever seen on daytime TV.

Days before the film’s July 11 opening, Gunn made sure everybody knew that "Superman" is really a pro-immigrant story. If you disagree, “screw” you.

You kiss your mother with that mouth? Brother Sean Gunn, who has a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the film, cosigned his brother's incendiary opinion with a statement of his own. If you don’t approve of Biden-era open border policies, you’re un-American.

Somewhere, Rachel Zegler is ordering a third pint and smiling through the beer’s foam ...

Hackish

Jimmy Kimmel takes each summer off from his DNC-approved talk show. That leaves it up to guest hosts to maintain the sophisticated level of satire Kimmel is known for. Like calling Trump a racist. Or calling Trump a Nazi.

"Kangaroo Jack" star Anthony Anderson went Kimmel one better — he did both:

Trump’s media company has just made their streaming platform, Truth+, available worldwide. They also announced that Truth+ will be the first streaming network to call BET+ the N-word ...



In all fairness, I looked it up, and they do have some great shows on Truth+ like "The Amazing Racist," "Friday Night Whites," "Third Reich from the Sun," "Illegal Alien vs. Predator," "The Search for OJ’s Gold," "Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Roadkill Kitchen," "RuPaul’s Normal Guys Dressed in Khakis Race," "Dumb[Bleep] Dynasty," and "White-ish."

The left's Trump jokes tend to be stale — but these gags expired circa 2017. Sounds like Anderson's auditioning for a show of his own: "Hackish."

Rich girls

Adam Carolla has a recurring routine where he finds the craziest things to complain about. It’s meant to be funny and tax the comic’s gift for improv. “What Can’t Adam Complain About?”

Michelle Obama can’t stop stealing the bit, but she’s serious about her caterwauling. The latest example? On the former first lady's flailing podcast, she and Julia Louis-Dreyfus bemoaned how hard it is to be a woman.

"I think it’s important for all guys listening, especially men raising daughters, to realize that difference. And that thing that inadvertently, as you are loving and raising these beautiful girls, there are so many rules that make us small.”

(Here's hoping the Obamas' 28-acre Martha's Vineyard estate gives Michelle some much-deserved elbow room this summer!)

Louis-Dreyfus, who overcame her billionaire father's oppressive love and support to build a career as an actress, agreed that the obstacles in women’s way are “baked” into American society.

Victimhood sure does pay the rent ...

'The View'-lag Archipelago

Poor Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin. On paper, “The View” co-hosts get paid better than most people for spouting conspiracy theories and giving the show’s legal counsel fits.

Not a bad gig if you can keep it, right?

Right?

Yet, Goldberg recently whined that showing up on set can “feel like hell” after getting a warm reception from the show’s seals, er, rather live audience members.

“Thank you for that because sometimes this gig can feel like ... HELL! And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time. And so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it.”

The faux conservative Farah Griffin later confided she routinely cries at work. She just finds different spots in the building to shed those tears. Why? She often disagrees with her fellow panelists.

“This is a very hard job to do, and I oftentimes have the only opinion that's different at a table of five people.”

'Morning' has broken

Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” is going to tackle the President Biden dementia cover-up? The new trailer for the increasingly partisan drama finds stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing key themes from the new season.

The show is set within the fictional world of a morning news program, where ratings rule and behind-the-scenes angst takes center stage.

“We have to question everything that we see, and we hear now more than ever,” Aniston’s Alex Levy says in the teaser.

“There was a cover-up,” Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson adds.

The show often reflects reality, like previous episodes dealing with the COVID-19 fallout. So the Biden scandal would be perfect for the series. Maybe super journo Jake “I Missed the Biggest Story of the Decade” Tapper can play himself.

Except “The Morning Show” is increasingly woke and pushes progressive talking points. Expect just about any other subject to be the focus of the new season besides the meandering ex-president.

Corn Pop will be so disappointed.