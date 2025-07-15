John MacArthur refused to compromise. Gavin Newsom learned the hard way.

Pastor John MacArthur has gone home to be with the Lord.

A pastor and theologian, MacArthur preached the gospel to millions. He faithfully served as pastor of Grace Community Church in Southern California for nearly 60 years. He founded "Grace to You," a media ministry, and the Master's Seminary. His impact on American Christianity is undeniable. He influenced generations of American pastors and Christians.

But what stands out most about MacArthur's legacy is that he refused to compromise. He always defended biblical truth — and he refused to apologize for it.

In a culture of confusion and compromise, MacArthur was uncompromising.

He not only pastored his flock and exposited the Bible line by line, but MacArthur helped millions of Christians navigate our increasingly anti-Christian culture. He did not back down from conflict — especially if it meant proclaiming God's truth.

When news broke over the weekend that MacArthur's health had declined, an old video of MacArthur debating none other than Gavin Newsom — then the mayor of San Francisco — went viral. The clip, which aired on CNN in 2004 (practically ancient in the age of social media), embodies MacArthur's faithfulness to Jesus and the Christian witness.

As mayor of San Francisco in 2004, Newsom ordered the city-county clerk to begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Newsom later appeared on CNN, identifying as a "practicing Catholic," and defended the LGBTQ agenda.

But his anti-Christian justifications were no match for MacArthur, who needed only one question to unravel Newsom's logic.

"I would just like to ask the mayor: As a practicing Catholic, do you believe the Bible is the word of God?"

Newsom clearly hated the question.

"Pastor, I'm not going to get into a theological debate with you," the Democrat huffed.

MacArthur fired back, "That's not a theological debate. That's just a straight question: Do you believe the Bible is the authoritative word of God?"

When Newsom affirmed the Bible as the authoritative word of God, MacArthur quickly exposed the contradiction between Newsom's support for the LGBTQ agenda and Christianity.

"Then the Bible says when God created man, He said 'one man, one woman, cleave together, for life.' That's a family. Jesus, in the New Testament, reaffirms that. All of the writers of the Old and New Testament affirm it. Adultery, bestiality, homosexuality was punishable by death according to the Old Testament law because it was so serious in those early years because it literally shattered the hope of civilization," MacArthur explained. "The New Testament offers us, of course, grace — those sins, our sins, they are forgivable. Jesus died to redeem us from those sins. We're all sinners."

MacArthur was not only concerned about declaring God's truth in the face of lies. He also cared about Newsom's salvation.

In 2022, MacArthur wrote a letter to Newsom, then and now governor of California, rebuking him for "rewarding evildoers and punishing the righteous." Newsom's policies, the pastor warned, reflect an "unholy, upside-down view of honor and morality." Politics aside, the goal of the letter was to plead with Newsom to "hear and heed what the Word of God says to men in your position."

The letter, indeed, warned Newsom about his responsibilities as a leader and God's judgment. But it also called Newsom to repentance and offered him the gospel.

"One day, not very long from now, you will face that reality. Nothing is more certain," MacArthur wrote, referring to the judgment of God.

"You will stand in the presence of the Holy God who created you, who is your Judge, and He will demand that you give an account for how you have flouted His authority in your governing, and how you have twisted His own Holy Word to rationalize it. As you look over the precipice of eternity, what will your answer be?

"My plea to you, Sir, is ... that you would not go to that day of judgment apart from receiving forgiveness and righteousness through faith in Christ alone," he went on to write.

"So there is salvation for those who repent. Christ purchased full redemption for all who will turn from wickedness, forsake their evil thoughts and actions, and trust fully in Him as Lord and Savior.

"Our church, and countless Christians nationwide, are praying for your full repentance. Please respond to the gospel, forsake the path of wickedness you have pursued all your life, turn to Christ, ask for forgiveness, and use your office to advance the cause of righteousness (as is your duty) instead of undermining it (as has been your pattern)," MacArthur pleaded.

Uncompromising. Bold. Full of truth. A lion of the faith. This is MacArthur's legacy. A faithful servant of his Lord, Jesus Christ, now home for eternity.