The Islamification of America is well under way

America was built on a Christian foundation, rooted in individual liberty, personal responsibility, and a devotion to God Almighty.

These weren’t trivial ideals. They were bricks in the wall — pillars that held up a republic unlike anything the world had seen.

That foundation is cracking. Not from earthquakes but from erosion, from silence, from fear. By 2040, Islam is expected to be the second-largest religion in the United States, surpassing Judaism.

Let this census-level reality sink in for a minute.

With growth comes influence: cultural, legal, political. The consequences will be profound, and they will not wait politely at the door.

Mosque and state

Islam is not like Christianity. It does not draw clean lines between worship and law or between private belief and public life. In Islam, the personal is political. The religious is legal. The mosque is a courtroom, a legislature, and a military command center. Sharia is the spine of Islamic thought — codified, enforced, and upheld across centuries.

It governs every facet of life, down to what you wear, what you eat, what you’re allowed to say, who you can marry, how you discipline children, what rights women don’t have, and what punishments must be meted out to the disobedient. There is no distinction between moral failure and criminal offense. There is no distinction between private sin and public punishment.

Total submission

Under Sharia, apostates are to be executed, blasphemers silenced, homosexuals thrown from rooftops. Thieves mutilated. Women veiled, owned, constrained, beaten. Contracts, taxes, and warfare are governed by divine statute, not civic reason.

This is not a religion as the West understands religion. It is a comprehensive theocratic legal system, one that seeks not peaceful coexistence but total submission. To invite it in under the banner of tolerance is a form of national self-harm.

In Islamic doctrine, there is no freedom of conscience — absolutely none. Conversion away from Islam is considered treason, not metaphorically but literally. To leave the faith is to forfeit your life. The Quran, the hadiths, the scholars — they agree. A Muslim who becomes an “infidel” is not merely mistaken. He is a traitor. And traitors, in Islam, must be dealt with.

The West, shaped by Christianity, grew to celebrate the soul’s autonomy: the right to believe, to doubt, to wrestle with God in private. Islam has no such allowance.

Moderate ... by Taliban standards?

The West clings to the idea of the “moderate Muslim.” The polite neighbor. The assimilated voter. The religious man who just wants peace. That man exists. Of course he does. But moderation isn’t the standard that matters — not in politics, not in law. Not in demographics. The real question is this: moderate compared to what?

Moderate compared to the Taliban? Compared to ISIS? Compared to a suicide bomber in Gaza? That’s not a useful metric. A man without a suicide vest isn’t necessarily a friend in waiting. Just because someone isn’t brandishing a weapon doesn’t mean he believes in democracy, equality, or pluralism.

"Moderate," when measured only by distance from violence, is absolutely meaningless. It allows the West to pretend that surface-level civility equals compatibility with liberal values. This is idiotic thinking. Scratch beneath the surface, and you’ll often discover core beliefs completely at odds with constitutional freedom.

In the context of Islam, moderation is relative only within its own system. A moderate Muslim might still believe that Muhammad was the perfect man, that the Quran is the literal word of God, and that Sharia is the ideal legal system for humanity. That’s not moderation by American standards. That’s just a quieter form of absolutism. Moderation, when measured only by what someone doesn’t do, becomes meaningless.

Creeping accommodation

America isn’t being overtaken by terrorism. It’s being overtaken by submission and quiet demands for accommodations. Foot-washing stations in public universities. Prayer breaks in workplaces. Hijabs in courtrooms. Schools dropping pork from lunch menus. And behind every new policy is a pressure campaign. Behind every pressure campaign, a precedent. And behind each precedent, a message: Bend or be called a bigot.

Islam doesn’t bend to host cultures. It outlasts them. It absorbs them. Ask France. Ask Sweden. Ask Belgium. Ask Britain, where entire towns operate under de facto Sharia. Where police turn a blind eye to grooming gangs. Where bloodthirsty psychopaths murder concertgoers. Where the fear is so thick it doesn’t need to be spoken. It just lives in the back of the throat.

CAIRing is sharing

In America, the same pattern is forming. Activist groups disguise their intentions in the language of civil rights. The Council on American-Islamic Relations calls itself a defender of religious liberty. However, behind the appeals to tolerance lies a pernicious political project — a theocratic one that sees American values not as rights to protect but as threats to eliminate.

Islam is not a race. It is not an ethnicity. It is not a vague spiritual belief. It is a legal-political system that carries with it specific obligations. The devout are not asked to live and let live. They are instructed to spread the faith — through da’wah, through influence, through numbers, through laws. The ultimate goal is not coexistence. It is dominance. Peace, in Islamic jurisprudence, comes only after submission.

And no, this isn’t xenophobia. This is history. This is reality. This is theology meeting demography. Look at Iran, once Persia. Look at Lebanon, once Christian. Look at Afghanistan, once Buddhist (yes, really). What Islam cannot conquer by weaponry, it conquers by the womb. Slowly. Relentlessly. Without apology.