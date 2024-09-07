Afghan gang rapes shatter Vienna's civilized café society

Austria is often depicted as a land of absolute bliss — a paradise where the sound of music fills the air and the Alps soar high. The capital, Vienna, known for its stunning architecture and its countless cafés, exudes an air of sophistication.

But beneath this postcard-perfect image, a far darker reality has emerged. Yodeling has turned into shrieking as gang violence grips the streets.

In February, in the space of just 24 hours, three women were stabbed to death by a 27-year-old Afghan national.

In short, “The Land of Dreams” is consumed by nightmares that threaten its very identity. Many of these nightmares have been — and continue to be — triggered by Barbarian-like migrants.

The escalating violence has sparked outrage. National elections are just a few weeks away. The Central European nation is in a state of existential upheaval, with solutions on offer that would have seemed unthinkable just a decade ago.

Boots on the ground

This brings us to the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), which recently turned heads both domestically and abroad with a controversial proposal: Deploy the military to restore law and order.

The FPÖ has been riding high in public opinion since 2022, positioning itself as the champion of terrified Austrians. Its message is clear: Take back control of the country and do so with swift and decisive action. The message is resonating. As I write this, the FPÖ is leading with 27% of the vote, while the center-right ÖVP trails closely behind at 23%.

Gang-rape diplomacy

Should the FPÖ come out on top, it will face significant challenges. Recent data, for instance, reveal a notable increase in crime rates within Vienna’s districts with large immigrant populations. According to the latest police statistics, the Austrian capital experiences an average of 460 crimes daily. Of these incidents, roughly 52% involve migrants, most from Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern countries.

When it comes to imported rape and murder, Austria is clearly catching up to its neighbor Germany.

In one particularly shocking incident from 2017, three Afghan asylum seekers gang-raped a woman at a train station.

In 2021, three Afghan migrants assaulted a 13-year-old girl and forced her to take enough drugs that she overdosed and died. Her body was later found wrapped in a carpet and left by a tree.

Of course, Afghans don’t have a monopoly on monstrous acts. In another shocking case , an Austrian court sentenced eight Iraqi men for the gang rape of a German tourist during New Year’s celebrations in Vienna.



In majority-Muslim countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria , and Pakistan, gang rape is not uncommon, particularly when used as a method of punishment. In some cases, these acts are framed as a way to enforce "moral codes" or as retribution for perceived slights against family honor.

The concept of "honor" plays a significant role in these societies, where women are often seen as the bearers of family reputation. If a woman is perceived to have engaged in behavior that brings shame to her family — whether through accusations of infidelity, inappropriate relationships, or even simply being seen in the wrong company — gang rape can be inflicted as a form of retribution. Sometimes the victim is punished for the perceived transgressions of another.

An infamous example of this is Mukhtar Mai, a young Pakistani woman who was gang-raped in 2002 on the orders of a tribal council. She was accused of no crime; the punishment was in response to a crime her brother allegedly committed. The attack was intended to humiliate her and her family.

Austria’s future?

While such practices might be considered normal in their countries of origin, they are shocking and horrifying to anyone with a moral compass in a civilized society like Austria.

Often, this depravity takes on a dangerous political dimension. Last month, Austrian authorities uncovered a disturbing plot by Islamic fundamentalists to target Taylor Swift concerts in the capital. Officials revealed that one of the would-be mass murderers admitted to planning to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”

Clearly, this is no longer the Austria of Johann Strauss and Gustav Klimt. The coming election will be more than a vote on who leads the country — it will be a referendum on Austria's very survival.