Trump to restart family detention, worksite raids as part of mass deportation strategy: Homan

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, revealed additional details about the administration's mass deportation strategy.



In an interview with the Washington Post published Thursday, Homan stated that the administration plans to reintroduce family detention and worksite raids.

'We can't lose the faith of the American people.'

The Biden administration ended family detainment in 2021, either repurposing or shutting down the few Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities designed to provide dorm-like accommodations to illegal aliens with children.

Additionally, a federal judge ruled that minors can remain in family detention facilities for up to 20 days only. That limit, coupled with the slow deportation process, has impeded ICE's ability to remove families with children.

Under the Biden administration, the agency has prioritized deporting illegal aliens who are more easily removable.

Homan told the Post that he believes Trump will be able to speed up the deportation process and noted a need for the administration to construct family detention centers.

"How many beds we're going to need will depend on what the data says," Homan stated.

"Here's the issue," he said. "You knew you were in the country illegally and chose to have a child. So you put your family in that position."

Homan explained that families will have the option to be deported together or split up, allowing those legally in the U.S. to remain while other family members leave.

"We need to show the American people we can do this and not be inhumane about it," he told the Post. "We can't lose the faith of the American people."

Homan reiterated that the mass deportation plan would be a "targeted" campaign aimed at illegal aliens who have committed additional crimes in the U.S.

"I don't see this thing as being sweeps and the military going through neighborhoods," he added.

Homan also noted that the administration plans to bring back worksite raids, a practice that President Joe Biden ended.

"We haven't really worked out the plan for worksite enforcement," he stated. "We know that employers are going to be upset."

Homan vowed to launch a separate mission to locate the missing children who were placed with minimally vetted sponsors in the U.S.

"I think some of these children will be in forced labor, and some will be in the sex trade," Homan told the Post. "I think some will be perfectly fine. We just want to make sure."

He explained that parents who illegally entered the U.S. and then sent for their children to join them should be placed in deportation proceedings.

"I'm not saying take them into custody," he remarked. "We'll let them get the child and put them in proceedings with the child, so they can go to court and plead their case as a family."