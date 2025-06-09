Fiery footage shows radicals in LA savagely attack law enforcement on second night of violent riots

California radicals desperate to prevent the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens have mounted a violent, days-long campaign against both federal and local law enforcement officers.

While those identified as "troublemakers and insurrectionists" by President Donald Trump have employed similar tactics as the 2020 Black Lives Matter rioters — pelting police with bricks and incendiary devices and torching cars while masking their faces — this time around, they have largely been fighting under foreign flags.

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas was on the ground Sunday night in Los Angeles, both documenting the riots as they unfolded and capturing footage of some of the brigands' more brazen attacks on life and property.

It appears — contrary to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's suggestion that "local law enforcement didn't need help" — that the Los Angeles Police Department could use all the help that the federal government can muster.

Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Contrary to Newsom's suggestion, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell admitted in the wake of the first night of rioting that the violence was "getting increasingly worse" and that police "are overwhelmed as far as the number of people out there engaged in this type of activity."

"There's no limit to what they're doing to our officers," added McDonnell, who initially indicated he didn't want to cooperate with the federal government.

Unlike Democratic leaders in the state, Trump was evidently not willing to leave the fate of Los Angeles and its guardians to chance.

On Sunday, Trump said in a statement, "A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve."

Around 300 of the 2,000 National Guard troops he ordered to deal with the riots reportedly hit the streets of Los Angeles early Sunday.

Thousands of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rioters evidently keen for a fight with federal forces quickly flooded the streets and took over the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles, where California Highway Patrol officers were apparently surrounded on at least one occasion while radicals set their vehicles ablaze.

On the highway and across the city, radicals continued to attack law enforcement.

Rosas captured footage showing LAPD officers having to swerve to avoid projectiles thrown by rioters.

Officers lucky enough to dodge flying bricks and incendiary devices would still have to dodge mobile infernos.

In one video, rioters can be seen rolling a dumpster fire into the street — an obstacle that would force incoming first responders closer to the masked thugs on the near side.

Fires raged well within view of Los Angeles City Hall.

Rather than focus her ire on the agents of destruction and violence, Mayor Karen Bass (D) — like Newsom — blamed Trump, suggesting the National Guard, not the rioters, were inspiring a sense of fear in the city.

Not all fire-starting attempts were successful, however. Rosas caught a moment in which a police officer's well-placed nonlethal shot dissuaded a would-be arsonist from setting a fire in the middle of the street.

After another night of flame and violence, Newsom said he planned to sue the Trump administration over the use of the National Guard.

