LA approves only handful of building permits 75 days after fire devastation

The city of Los Angeles has approved only four building permits for owners to rebuild their homes following the destructive Palisades fire over two months ago.

Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park expressed disappointment with the city's slow progress.

'What happened to Karen Bass' pledge to expedite the rebuild?'

"When I hear in the community meeting like we had today that only four permits have been issued — and we're on day 75 post-fire — that is concerning to me," Park stated earlier this week. "And I don't think it's a lack of interest in rebuilding, I suspect it is indicative of systemic issues that we need to continue to focus on."

"The loss of business and tax revenue is going to impact us," she added. "I mean we are looking at hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses overall, and I don't think there is any real easy way to sugarcoat this. It's a mess."

In mid-January, Mayor Karen Bass (D) issued an executive order that she claimed would "clear the way for Los Angeles residents to rapidly rebuild the homes they lost in the ongoing firestorm and lays the foundation for businesses to plan their rebuild."

She vowed to "expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities," noting that the EO was the "first step" in removing "red tape and bureaucracy."

According to Bass' office, the executive action coordinated debris removal, launched a "one-stop-shop to swiftly issue permits," and expedited approvals for 1,400 housing units.

On Friday, Bass announced that she signed yet another EO to allow Palisades residents to rebuild more quickly. The action stated that it would "streamline permitting for owners who rebuild all-electric, more fire-resistant homes"; "promote the use of fire-resistant construction materials to harden homes and businesses as Los Angeles begins to rebuild"; and "further strengthen the resiliency of utilities and ensure power reliability during severe weather events."

Bass' office claimed she is "leading the fastest recovery effort in modern California history."

"We are rebuilding quickly and safely," Bass said.

However, residents and the L.A. City Council are less than impressed with the slow-walking of permits.

As part of the city's rebuilding effort, Bass dished out $10 million to Hagerty Consulting, a private consulting firm.

Council member Monica Rodriguez questioned Bass' decision.

Rodriguez told KABC, "We have city departments who know how to do this recovery, who have been involved in recovery efforts in the past."

"And yet they can't be afforded the opportunity to hire the personnel that they need, but we can give a $10 million contract to an outside agency to help write a report for us," Rodriguez continued. "For me, it's just — it's obscene."

A recall effort against Bass was launched early this month.

Recall Karen Bass stated Wednesday, "Only FOUR permits have been issue[d] to rebuild in the Palisades."

"What happened to Karen Bass' pledge to expedite the rebuild? Another broken promise," it added.