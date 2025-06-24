Republican senator makes a stunning admission: 'I can't be somebody that I'm not'

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska signaled that she would be open to a major political shake-up, but on one condition.

Murkowski, who has a track record of bucking her party, admitted on a new episode of the "GD Politics" podcast that she would be open to caucusing with Democrats and even changing her party affiliation to independent if she felt it benefited her constituents. Although Murkowski has repeatedly refrained from voting alongside Republicans on key votes, she also acknowledged that there are certain aspects of the Democratic Party she simply disagrees with.

'There is some openness to exploring something different.'

"I have to figure out how I can be most effective for the people that I serve," Murkowski said. "That's why I'm going to continue to do a really hard job, because I want to try to help people."

"My problem with your hypothetical is that as challenged as I think we may be on the Republican side, I don't see the Democrats being much better," Murkowski said. "And they've got not only their share of problems, but quite honestly, they've got some policies that I just inherently disagree with."

Murkowski managed to evade directly addressing whether she would change her party affiliation to independent, but she expressed an "openness" to it.

"There is some openness to exploring something different than the status quo."

Murkowski noted that she has been pressured to change her party affiliation to Libertarian in the past in order to secure a political advantage. Even though it might have played in her favor, Murkowski rejected the idea.

"I can't be somebody that I'm not," Murkowski said. "I can't now say, 'I want this job so much that I'm going to pretend to be somebody that I'm not.' That's not who I am."

