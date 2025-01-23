Second Republican comes out against Pete Hegseth

On Thursday, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine became the second Republican senator to come out against Pete Hegseth's confirmation to head the Department of Defense.

Collins came out against Hegseth shortly after Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska made a similar statement against the nominee. With Collins and Murkowski voting against Hegseth, the nominee can afford only one more GOP "no" vote, assuming Vice President JD Vance acts as a tiebreaker.

'He and I had a candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views. I am not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed.'

Collins primarily cited concerns about his "experience" and "perspective," arguing Hegseth lacks the managerial skills to head the DOD.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to vote against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense," Collins said in a statement Thursday. "While I appreciate his courageous military service and his ongoing commitment to our servicemembers and their families, I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job."

Like Murkowski, Collins also took issue with Hegseth's previous comments about women in combat roles.

"I am also concerned about multiple statements, including some in the months just before he was nominated, that Mr. Hegseth has made about women serving in the military," Collins said. "He and I had a candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views. I am not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed."

Unlike most of Hegseth's critics, Collins omitted any comments on the various allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse made against the nominee. Notably, many of these allegations have been made anonymously, and Hegseth has vehemently denied them.