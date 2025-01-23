Pete Hegseth receives his first GOP 'no' vote

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she will not vote to confirm Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Defense, making her the first GOP senator to do so.

Hegseth has endured his fair share of scrutiny ever since Trump nominated him for the role, including some private pushback from other moderate Republicans, like Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. While there was some hesitation from certain Republicans behind the scenes, Murkowski became the first to publicly go against Trump's nominee.

"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," Murkowski said in a statement on Thursday. "I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness."

Murkowski went on to cite concerns about Hegseth's inexperience in similar managerial roles, his comments about women in combat, and the anonymous allegations made against him regarding sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse. Hegseth has repeatedly denied and debunked these allegations.

"Although he has recently revised his statements on women in combat since being nominated, I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends women currently serving and those aspiring to join," Murkowski said. "Women have served our nation with distinction, overcoming immense obstacles to excel in combat and leadership roles, and they deserve to know that their leader honors and values their commitment to our nation.

"While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," Murkowski added. "Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards."

This is not the first time Murkowski has bucked Trump or her party. Most recently, Murkowski denounced Trump's sweeping pardons of the J6 "hostages" on Wednesday. Murkowski also voted to approve 19 of former President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees in 2021.

With Murkowski committing to a "no" vote, Republicans can afford to lose only two more GOP votes, assuming that Vice President JD Vance acts as a tie breaker.