Did 'South Park' STEAL Alex Stein's Charlie Kirt schtick?!

“South Park” just unleashed season 27, episode 2, taking a gleeful swing at Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA firebrand who’s garnered significant fame roasting liberal college kids in heated campus debates.

In the episode, the character Eric Cartman adopts a persona resembling Kirk. Donning a similar hairstyle, Cartman, calling himself “the master debater,” goes full scorched-earth on his fellow students, slinging Bible verses and zingers like, “You just hate America, and you love abortions!”

But when Alex Stein, BlazeTV host of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” caught the episode, he smelled a rat — or rather, a “Kirt.”

He argues the “South Park” take on Kirk feels less like the real deal and more like his own alter ego, “Charlie Kirt” — a “bad-to-the-bone ... mother trucker,” who cranks Kirk’s debate style to 11 with troll-tastic flair to make woke students implode.

Check out Kirt’s most viral campus takedown here:





Unlike Kirk, who Alex characterizes as “a tough debater,” yet “very gracious” and “very respectful,” Cartman’s persona is a verbal wrecking ball with a heaping side of unhinged lunacy.

“I feel like ['South Park' is] channeling a little Charlie Kirt,” says Alex.

He plays a clip from the episode where the phrase “another woke student destroyed” flashes on-screen – a dead ringer for the cheeky edits in his own Kirt videos.





“See, Charlie [Kirk] does not do that last part! We do that! Charlie Kirt does that!” laughs Alex.

“I have a big ego, so I'm going to say it's all me.”

Watch the videos and decide for yourself: Did “South Park” lampoon Charlie Kirk or sneakily swipe Alex’s Kirt schtick?

